How to enjoy spring break in Oxford without breaking the bank

For Miami University students spending their break in Oxford, spring break can seem boring; however, there are still plenty of ways to have fun without going broke.

Miami’s spring break runs from March 25-31. Check out the events below if you’re staying in the area.

Adult-only easter egg hunt

The city of Oxford is hosting an adult-only easter egg hunt at the Oxford Community Park on March 28 at 7 p.m. Anyone 18 years or older can meet at the park’s basketball courts and have the chance to search for eggs that are filled with coupons and other fun prizes.

Friday public skating

On March 29, from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m, Miami will open up the Goggin Ice Arena to the public for ice skating. Admission is $5 and includes a free skate rental. If you have a Miami ID, admission and the skate rental are free.

Museums

The Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum will be open throughout spring break, which is a perfect opportunity to see all of its new exhibits. Current collections include “The World in Which We Live: The Art of Environmental Awareness”, an exhibit focusing on the environment and “Minohsayaki: ‘Painted Robes’”, an exhibit featuring Myaamia Art. Admission is free for everyone.

Explore Oxford’s natural areas

Oxford has a lot of great parks and trails, and the warmer spring weather is the perfect time to enjoy them. Hueston Woods State Park, Peffer Park and the Oxford Area Trail System (OATS) offer lots of great places to hike, bike or explore. Not sure where to start? Check out our list of the best trails in Oxford before heading out.

Photo by Jessica Monahan | The Miami Student

Reconnect with nature this spring break with the trails and plant life of Oxford's Peffer Park.

Catch up on your ‘to read’ list

With recent book prizes such as The Booker Prize and the Women’s Prize for Fiction announcing their longlist and winners for the best books of 2023, a week-long break is the perfect time to catch up on all of these good books. If you have a library card, the Lane Libraries - Oxford branch has all of these books and more available.

Try new restaurants

A lot of restaurants have opened in Oxford recently, from Tous les Jours to several chicken restaurants. With most students leaving for spring break, it should be easy to enjoy their tasty offerings without a huge crowd.

Spruce up your spring wardrobe

Oxford has a lot of great shops to explore. Juniper, The Apple Tree and several second-hand clothing stores offer students opportunities to add to their spring wardrobe at a less expensive price.

