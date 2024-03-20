Darty season is upon us: Three going-out trends that Miami students are on top of

Going out is one of Miami University’s favorite pastimes. Bar themes like bomb night, country Wednesdays and Beat-the-Clock fill the schedules of students across campus.

With warmer weather rolling back in, students have been able to ditch their puffer jackets for springtime threads.

Matching sets

Photo by Allison Lee | The Miami Student

Lee wears monotone matching sets, such as this groutfit.

A chilly weather and darty classic, matching sweat sets have made their way into the Miami social life. While it may have been frowned upon in the past, being comfy is now popular in virtually every bar Uptown.

Often paired with trucker hats, sleek sunglasses and trendy sneakers, sweat sets have proven that they’re able to be made cute for going-out. Dressing it up by layering jewelry pieces can also give your set a little bit of flair.

Though groutfits (all gray outfits) are the most common color among sets, hues of reds, greens and blues are extremely trendy and add a pop of color into an otherwise more laidback outfit.

Lace

Photo by Allison Lee | The Miami Student

Lee styles a lace outfit with black boots.

If you’re not looking for the comfy look, try a lace top. Sheer lace tops and skirts have circulated on popular online websites and have been included in several outfit videos on TikTok.

Most popular in black, lace outfits are the epitome of sleek, sexy and fun. Even a simple lace tank top can be styled to make the perfect fit.

Try pairing lace with leather for the ultimate going-out look — like a lace tank with a leather skirt and a matching lace set with a leather jacket. The outfit combinations can be maximized with a little creativity and plenty of accessories.

Even though lace is usually classified as nightwear, switching to a lighter color or even patterned lace can make a lace outfit perfect for spring and summer. Plus, lace is perfect for warm evenings in crowded bars because the material is so breathable and flexible.

Lace is my personal favorite choice, equal parts stylish and practical.

Denim

Photo by Allison Lee | The Miami Student

Lee puts a denim outfit together with a black bag to accessorize with.

Another Y2K throwback, Canadian tuxedos have been spotted everywhere. The denim on denim look is a little more unique than some of the others, and for good reason.

The resurgence of all-denim looks has shown the creativity of people in all aspects of the fashion industry – denim mini dresses, denim corsets and even denim tube tops have made their way into the Miami fashion scene.

Denim has always been a staple, but dressing denim up is no challenge for students. Associated with the clean girl aesthetic, all denim outfits have been paired with dainty accessories to highlight the denim as the star of the show.

If an outfit made of exclusively jean material seems like a sensory nightmare, scaling back on the denim is always a safe bet. The denim craze can be more accessible by even adding one show-stopping denim piece.

A simple jean mini skirt can be paired with almost anything — for game days, throw on an oversized jersey for an effortlessly cute look. If it’s just a fun night out, get creative and try a graphic baby tee.

It has been a bitter winter, and that makes it hard to go all-out with going-out outfits. With a promising spring headed their way, Miami students are sure to step out with their outfits.

