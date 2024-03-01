Established 1826 — Oldest College Newspaper West of the Alleghenies
Capturing the capsule wardrobe

Rowell poses in her new closet staple.
Known previously as “J. Crew U” because of its reputation for preppy girls and khaki-wearing guys, Miami University is now a hub of trendy, comfortable and exciting fashion. As an upperclassman at Miami, my own style throughout my time here has definitely evolved. 

In high school, I could count the number of times I wore sweatpants or leggings to class on one hand. In the past two semesters at Miami, I could count the number of times I wore something that was not athleisure on one hand. 

As a college student, I and so many others are faced with an incredible but trivial challenge: How do we decide what to pack for college? This question haunts me, and I frequently ponder about the contents of my childhood bedroom’s armoire. 

What do I need for the perfect Saturday outfit? Where are my most worn-in, perfect-fitting jeans from senior year of high school? In light of this strenuous situation, I have come to know and love the capsule wardrobe. 

I overpacked for college first semester. My roommate would definitely agree — our closet was not pretty. 

Going through my camera roll, there are very few photos of me in different outfits — but there are at least five black tank tops that I rotated. Don’t get me wrong, I love the art of the perfect tank, but it was a lot. 

I discovered the capsule wardrobe when I found out I was going to have to pack clothing for four months in two suitcases: I studied abroad in Luxembourg for a semester and one can not board an economy AirFrance flight with eight IKEA bags. 

I was left with no choice but to evaluate my absolute favorites, and it was tough. I consulted previous studiers-abroad and learned that I needed to pack lightly and be prepared to consistently rewear items. As a notorious hater of doing laundry and an overpacker, this was tough. 

I did, though, find my niche: It is the perfect shade of light-wash denim. My two most notable pieces from my trip were my wide leg Madewell jeans and an Anthropologie denim bomber jacket

Both pricier items, I knew these were investment choices. Their cost-per-wear is definitely in the low dollar amounts by now, and I find myself reaching for them in my closet first more than a year after purchase. 

From Switzerland to Rome to Church Street Social, light-wash denim is a staple that will remain in my closet for years to come. I know that I won’t be able to pull it out at a corporate job post-graduation, but you’ll surely find me perusing a farmer’s market on a Saturday morning in cute jeans. 

Transitioning from high school to college to post-college is a weird, vulnerable and scary time, but with a pair of good jeans and a perfect layering piece, I have faith that everything will fall into place. 

Photo by Caroline Rowell | The Miami Student
Rowell incorporates denim into her capsule wardrobe.

