Capturing the capsule wardrobe

Known previously as “J. Crew U” because of its reputation for preppy girls and khaki-wearing guys, Miami University is now a hub of trendy, comfortable and exciting fashion. As an upperclassman at Miami, my own style throughout my time here has definitely evolved.

In high school, I could count the number of times I wore sweatpants or leggings to class on one hand. In the past two semesters at Miami, I could count the number of times I wore something that was not athleisure on one hand.

As a college student, I and so many others are faced with an incredible but trivial challenge: How do we decide what to pack for college? This question haunts me, and I frequently ponder about the contents of my childhood bedroom’s armoire.

What do I need for the perfect Saturday outfit? Where are my most worn-in, perfect-fitting jeans from senior year of high school? In light of this strenuous situation, I have come to know and love the capsule wardrobe.

I overpacked for college first semester. My roommate would definitely agree — our closet was not pretty.

Going through my camera roll, there are very few photos of me in different outfits — but there are at least five black tank tops that I rotated. Don’t get me wrong, I love the art of the perfect tank, but it was a lot.

I discovered the capsule wardrobe when I found out I was going to have to pack clothing for four months in two suitcases: I studied abroad in Luxembourg for a semester and one can not board an economy AirFrance flight with eight IKEA bags.

I was left with no choice but to evaluate my absolute favorites, and it was tough. I consulted previous studiers-abroad and learned that I needed to pack lightly and be prepared to consistently rewear items. As a notorious hater of doing laundry and an overpacker, this was tough.

I did, though, find my niche: It is the perfect shade of light-wash denim. My two most notable pieces from my trip were my wide leg Madewell jeans and an Anthropologie denim bomber jacket.

Both pricier items, I knew these were investment choices. Their cost-per-wear is definitely in the low dollar amounts by now, and I find myself reaching for them in my closet first more than a year after purchase.

From Switzerland to Rome to Church Street Social, light-wash denim is a staple that will remain in my closet for years to come. I know that I won’t be able to pull it out at a corporate job post-graduation, but you’ll surely find me perusing a farmer’s market on a Saturday morning in cute jeans.

Transitioning from high school to college to post-college is a weird, vulnerable and scary time, but with a pair of good jeans and a perfect layering piece, I have faith that everything will fall into place.

