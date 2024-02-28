Celebrities, niche history, cosplayers and more — Brittany Broski tackles it all on ‘The Broski Report’

If you’ve spent any amount of time online, it’s safe to assume that you’ve stumbled across content creator Brittany Broski.

Perhaps you know her from the viral 2019 Kombucha meme. Maybe you know her from her unhinged secondary TikTok account. You might even know her as a friend and collaborator of drag queen Trixie Mattel.

Regardless, there’s a high chance you’ve seen at least one form of content involving Broski — even if you didn’t know it.

Since the Kombucha meme blew up, Broski has regularly uploaded content to both TikTok and YouTube. She’s also gone on to interview celebrities such as Jack Harlow and Hozier. From January 2022 to December 2022, Broski co-hosted a podcast with fellow influencer Sarah Schauer called “Violating Community Guidelines.”

“Violating Community Guidelines” ended abruptly (and messily); fans were left without any explanation as Broski and Schauer went their separate ways. I was devastated by this news, as I was a major fan of the podcast.

Then, in May 2023, Broski announced her new, solo podcast on Instagram: “The Broski Report.”

As much as I was going to miss Schauer and Broski’s dynamic, I still found myself excited for “The Broski Report.” An entire hour of Broski ranting about whatever comes to mind? I couldn’t ask for anything more entertaining.

So, since the podcast’s first episode, I’ve tuned in every Tuesday to hear about Broski’s latest obsessions, experiences and more. “The Broski Report” has no structure; Broski simply talks about whatever she wants and shares her songs of the week.

From film and music discussions to Wattpad to the issues within Christianity to Chernobyl — Broski covers it all.

No matter what the topic at hand is, Broski manages to make it entertaining. I’m not a fan of fantasy novels — something that Broski is extremely ardent about — but whenever she talks about her favorite books, I always find myself engaged and entertained.

There’s something enticing about these weekly babble sessions that keeps me coming back. They feel like a conversation with a friend; Broski is relatable and hilarious, and she knows her audience well.

Broski speaks casually and without a care. This unpolished, unscripted format is my favorite approach to podcasting. When I’m listening to a podcast, I don’t want something that I’m going to have to intently listen to — I want something that makes me giggle, something that I can listen to on a walk or while I’m laying in bed.

Broski has gained a reputation as the internet’s fangirl. She’s passionate about the media and celebrities that she loves. She speaks unabashedly about these obsessions and, to viewers like myself, it’s nice to see someone who openly expresses their interests and is so immersed in stan culture.

Even if I’m not a fan of some of the artists that Broski discusses, I appreciate her devotion to them and find the way she talks about them to be entertaining.

Broski has also established inside jokes with her fanbase, which she’s dubbed Broski Nation. She’s the supreme leader, of course, and we’re her loyal subjects. At this point, Broski Nation has its own lore, including decrees, uniforms, a legal system and more.

The way Broski engages with her fans makes her content even more enjoyable. Typically, creators don’t actively participate in their fanbases. By creating this fictitious nation and consistently interacting with fans, Broski has made our relationship with her feel more personal, and that carries over to “The Broski Report.”

As someone who has been a fan of Broski’s content for years, I’ve loved watching her grow and expand her platform. “The Broski Report” has been an absolute gift that I now look forward to every week.

If you’re looking for a comedic, easy listen, I couldn’t recommend “The Broski Report” enough. Yes, this is me trying to recruit new members to Broski Nation, and no, I’m not being paid to do it — we work for free in Broski Nation.

So go give “The Broski Report” a listen. You won’t regret it. I’ll leave you with some parting words from fearless leader Brittany Broski herself: “Goodnight, good luck and God bless.”

Rating: 10/10

