ASG passes legislation to update SBVP bylaws and discusses cabinet roles

Miami University’s Associated Student Government (ASG) passed legislation to update the bylaws for Student Body Vice President (SBVP). The legislation removed the requirement to work between student organizations and the Alumni Office as well as serving on the Alumni Association Board and the Foundation Board.

Senator Hunter Rode, one of the authors, said the past bylaw was not feasible, as the boards often meet during class time. The proposal also said that student organizations often reach out to the Alumni Board on their own.

Parliamentarian Eli Davies said the duties were originally added to the SBVP bylaws after ASG removed its alumni position.

Current SBVP Jules Jefferson said her predecessor told her to overlook that portion of the bylaws. She said the legislation is a first step in informing and educating the next SBVP.

“Then, maybe [we will] go back to administration to workshop what is next,” Jefferson said.

ASG members explained the different cabinet and senate leadership positions ahead of elections. Any full-time undergraduate student in good standing with Miami is eligible for these positions, but nominees are not required to be in ASG.

Secretary for On-campus Affairs Grace Payne said that the cabinet positions are supported by ASG’s structure.

“The bylaws are here to help you with success,” Payne said.

Secretary for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) August Ogunnowo said that while cabinet positions have multiple duties, there are ways to help the load.

“My advice would be to emphasize collaboration,” Ogunnowo said.

Ogunnowo gave ASG a DEI update. They said they have tried to reestablish the connection between ASG and Diversity Affairs Council (DAC). Ogunnowo shared a QR code for senators to join the Embracing Differences subcommittee, which aims at connecting students from different backgrounds.

They announced the first ever DEI week April 15-20 is DEI Week. Sponsors include Miami Activities and Late Night Programming (MAP), DAC and DEI reps.

Student Body President Nyah Smith said ASG is no longer a sponsor of the College Republicans and College Democrats debate, though different flyers may be around campus with ASG’s logo. No reason was given. Smith said Secretary Houlihan will still be at the event because of the time he has already spent on it.

The next ASG meeting will be at 6 p.m. on April 2, in the Joslin Senate Chamber.

