ASG donates history to Miami’s Archives and brings changes to student org funding

Secretary Evelyn Harvey says $300,000 has been given out to student organizations since Sunday. She says spending has reached pre-covid levels.

Miami University’s Associated Student Government (ASG) passed a resolution to donate the senate’s physical records to Miami’s archives in King Library at its March 5 meeting.

One of the authors, Senator At-Large Salina Khan, said the archives will digitize the information. Parliamentarian Eli Davies, another author, said students and alumni can set up appointments to access the records for 30 to 40 minutes.

“One of my goals when I was looking to be parliamentarian was to find a better place for [the records],” Davies said. “The library has staff dedicated to preserving records.”

ASG also heard a Financial Services Committee update from Secretary Evelyn Harvey during its March 5 meeting. Harvey said ASG has given out $300,000 to student organizations as of Sunday, funding 72 organizations this semester alone.

“Spending is really reaching [a] pre-COVID level, which is great,” Harvey said.

Harvey also said that Miami is replacing Banner and Buyway with a system called Workday. The systems are used to record organization funding and spending. Under the change, student organizations will reconcile their own credit cards. Harvey said ASG will work with the student organizations on the transition.

Harvey said the transition will be lengthy, taking around two years, but that Miami will be working on changes this summer.

Senator James Li brought up a student concern regarding Miami dining. He said the dining halls lack allergy-free food options. The concerns came from Maplestreet Dining Commons.

Li said the allergy-free station only served breakfast food on the weekends. The concern was committed to the On-Campus Affairs Committee.

The next ASG meeting will be at 6 p.m. on March 12 in the Joslin Senate Chamber.

grovergc@miamioh.edu