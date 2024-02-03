Armed male arrested, door kicked down and man scammed in Oxford

Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 26, Oxford police responded to 15 incidents, according to the Oxford Police Department’s report.

At 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 19, officers responded to an unconscious male carrying a firearm on the 300 block of Bishop St. The firearm was later discovered to have been stolen. The male was treated by the Oxford Fire Department, taken into custody and transported to the Butler County Jail.

In the early hours of Feb. 21, officers responded to a possible assault on the 10 block of Poplar St. by a person known to the victim.

At 10:13 a.m. on Feb. 24, officers were dispatched for an injured animal who was deemed “beyond help” and was euthanized.

On Feb. 24, at the intersection of West Spring Street and South Main Street, officers responded to a crash where, after investigation, it was found that the driver was underage and intoxicated. The driver was arrested and then charged with OVI and underage drinking.

At 2:07 a.m. on Feb. 25, an officer on patrol observed a female lying in a yard surrounded by a group of people on the 10 block of S. Poplar St. The officer stopped to check on the welfare of the female, and it was determined that she needed to be transported to the hospital. She was cited for disorderly conduct.

At 3:05 a.m. on Feb. 25, on the 100 block of W. Vine St., a male was reported to be kicking down the door of a residence Uptown. He made it inside before being confronted by the resident.He was found approximately two blocks away and was charged with criminal damaging and burglary. He was then transported to the Butler County Jail.

On Feb. 25, a male reported to the police department that he was contacted through Meta by a stranger and was scammed out of several thousand dollars.

