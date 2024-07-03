‘eternal sunshine’ goes above and beyond any of Ariana Grande’s previous work

Asst. C&C Editor Stella Powers now considers herself a fan of Ariana Grande after the release of “eternal sunshine.”

I have always been very casual when it comes to Ariana Grande. I like a few of her songs, but I never really considered myself a fan. “eternal sunshine,” Grande’s latest album, changed that.

Prior to the release of “eternal sunshine,” Grande had not released a new album since 2020. Fans of the singer were disappointed to find out that despite the long wait, the new album has only 13 tracks, with the “slightly deluxe” edition having 17.

Personally, I think the length is perfect. Grande tells a beautiful story of heartbreak and hope in 35 minutes, and any additional tracks would’ve been unnecessary.

The album was preceded by the lead single, “yes, and?” While the song is fun and very catchy, it isn’t my favorite. While I will admit it has grown on me with time, it seemed repetitive and lowered my expectations for the rest of the album.

When I sat down, opened Spotify and pressed play on the album’s release date, I was pleasantly surprised. The rest of the album is almost nothing like the lead single and a million times better.

The album opens with “intro (end of the world)” which sets up the tone of the rest of the album beautifully, beginning with the lyrics, “How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship?”

That idea carries through the rest of the album, with Grande reflecting on past and future relationships and important events from her life.

On top of the beautiful and catchy music aspects, “eternal sunshine” features an interlude titled “Saturn Returns Interlude,” which features a speaker discussing the Saturn cycle, bringing an interesting element to the album.

The closing track, “ordinary things,” features Grande’s grandmother, credited as “Nonna,” giving Grande life advice about how to tell she’s in the right place, providing a perfect ending and answer to the lyrics that began the album.

The album release was accompanied by a spectacular performance by Grande on “Saturday Night Live” where she performed two tracks from the album, “imperfect for you” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” which somehow made the songs even better. Grande’s live, heartfelt vocals added so much depth to the already incredible songs in the breathtaking performance.

Grande got the idea for the album title from the 2004 film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and takes inspiration from it in her music video for “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” recreating a scene from the movie.

The pop and R&B album is full of fantastic musical elements, with each track beautifully telling its own story while also contributing to a larger, overall narrative.

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

“eternal sunshine” may just be a no-skips album, which I believe is a first in Grande’s discography. Every track helps to tell the beautiful, heart-wrenching story in its own unique way.

Rating: 9/10

powers40@miamioh.edu