Talawanda School Board approves new video wall and security system

The Talawanda School District Board of Education passed motions for a new video wall at Talawanda High School and an updated security system at Bogan Elementary School at their monthly meeting on Thursday.

Since 2018, the projector screen used in Talawanda High School’s cafeteria has been broken. With the interruption of COVID-19, discussions around replacing the technology have been delayed until now. The new screen would serve students and staff for meetings and professional development during the school day and community members looking to utilize the space for external events.

“This is about the THS community and being able to be the best community we can be,” Talawanda High School principal Scott Davie said.

The 165-inch screen, provided by company New Era Technology, will cost $32,662. Though a more expensive option, this model of the screen is said to last longer than the projector system currently in place.

The funding for the screen came through a mutual partnership between Treasurer Shaunna Tafelski and Davie. The allocated funding will be split evenly between each party’s school district budget and has been intentionally appropriated.

The motion passed with a vote of 4-1, with board member Dawn King as the only opponent.

In addition to the new screen, the board also passed a plan to renew the security system at Bogan.

Currently, Bogan is the only school in the district without an updated security system. With the upgrade, the new system would include a camera and intercom system, in addition to a card reader for those with the appropriate ID and a control panel to lock the doors. The purchase and installation of the upgrade will cost $30,375.

“It’s expensive, but I believe it’s right,” Superintendent Ed Theroux said. “I would love to say that the security features are going to last us forever, but they’re not … I don’t think safety and security ever ends.”

The vote was unanimous.

To close out the meeting, member David Bothast acknowledged the level of illnesses in the district during the month of January and the importance of staying healthy as spring approaches.

“Make sure that you are well-stocked in your sanitizers and wipes … but at the same time, take care of yourself as well,” Bothast said. “... Make sure you have balance as much as you possibly can.”

The next school board meeting will take place in Talawanda High School’s Performing Arts Center on March 21 at 7 p.m. A link to the live stream of the meeting can be found on the board's website.

