The geothermal wells will be dug under the front lawn of Millett Hall instead of the Millett parking lot.

After six weeks off, Miami University students have once again made the journey back to Oxford for another semester. Students tough out the first several weeks of cold weather, wet conditions and windy days until the spring. The coming of spring brings warm weather and the blooming of plants, a reminder of the resiliency of the natural environment.

It is no wonder that spring is often associated with environmental movements and emphasis on sustainability practices; just look at when Earth Day falls. Miami is no exception to this trend, and there are plenty of events, activities and clubs that can help you get in touch with the environment this semester.

EarthFest — 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., April 20

EarthFest is an annual event held in the Oxford Memorial Park that spreads awareness about sustainability in the Oxford community. The event will be held on April 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and allows Miami students, faculty and Oxford residents to interact with dozens of student groups and Oxford organizations.

The event is free and often comes with live entertainment and giveaways. It is hosted by the Miami Environmental Professionals Association, which you can contact to learn more.

Altman Lecture Series

The 2023-2024 John W. Altman Program in the Humanities Department focuses on environmental justice. In the fall semester, several speakers came to Miami including famed activists and scientists such as Winona Laduke and Sandra Steingraber.

The Altman Series will once again bring speakers to Miami in the spring, with talks ranging from using photography as a catalyst for climate change awareness to discussions on abolitionist ecology. These events are open to the public and are often accompanied by a coffee and conversation event earlier in the day.

“Art as Transformation: Using Photography to Effect Change,” Latoya Ruby Frazier — 6:00 p.m./Feb. 29

“Climate Justice as Freedom,” Julie Sze — 5:00 p.m./Mar. 19

“Creation and Community at the Ends of the Earth,” Elizabeth Rush — 5:00 p.m./April 2

“Black Ecofeminism and Abolitionist Ecology,” Jennifer James — 5:00 p.m./April 18

“‘Everything is Going to Have to Be Put Back’: Responsibility and Repair in the Anthropocene,” Michelle Neely — 1:00 p.m./April 19

Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum Exhibition

This semester, the Miami Art Museum will display an exhibition titled The World in Which We Live: The Art of Environmental Awareness from Jan. 30-June 8. Along with featuring environmental-themed art from more than 20 artists, there will also be webinars and receptions that take place throughout the semester for students and faculty alike to learn more about the exhibition.

The exhibition is sponsored by the Three Valley Conservation Trust and the Miami University FOCUS Program, which also has a theme of environmental justice for the 2023-2024 school year. Students can visit the museum for free.

Belk Lecture — 7 p.m., Feb. 28

The annual Ethel Belk Lecture brings in esteemed botanists to share their research and expose listeners to the world of plant sciences. On Feb. 28, Heidi Appel will give a talk on plant sensory ecology and the ways plants sense their environment and communicate with one another. Appel is a professor at the University of Houston who has received grants from the National Science Foundation and has been featured on media outlets such as BBC and NPR.

The free event will be hosted in the Leonard Theater, 120 Peabody Hall.

Wildflower Walks

Each spring for eight consecutive Sundays between March and May, wildflower walks are held in the Silvoor Biological Sanctuary. The walks are held by botanists from Miami and are open to all interested in learning more about the 60 species of wildflowers found in the five-acre plot next to Peffer Park. The walks depart at 1 p.m. from the Peffer Park Pavillion.

The Silvoor Biological Sanctuary, although one of the smallest natural areas in Oxford, houses some of the best biodiversity in the area. A short trail winds through plots of wildflowers and native trees and down to Collins Creek, offering plenty of nature to immerse yourself in.

The spring offers plenty of opportunities to learn more about sustainability, the environment and to enjoy the outdoors. Take advantage of the warm weather and the abundance of events put on by the university and student organizations to stay on top of the sustainability scene this semester.

