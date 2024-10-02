Religion department proposes restructuring at University Senate

Nathan French is an associate professor of comparative religion, one of the 17 majors being threatened, and because of the small department, it has to respond in a different way.

Miami University’s Department of Comparative Religion requested its own elimination at a University Senate meeting on Monday, Feb. 12.

The elimination request was put forward by associate professor Nathan French and Department Chair James Hanges in response to low enrollment in the majors across the religion department, Miami’s low funding and the idea that there are other ways to preserve the study of religion. Last semester, the religion department, along with 21 others, was asked to reconsider its role on campus by the Office of the Provost.

“We worked very closely with our comparative religion alumni advisory board, even through this process,” French said, “to figure out how the study of religion continues to apply to modern careers.”

In the meeting, French said contrary to news coverage saying religion is declining nationally, people “must have basic religious literacy” to succeed in different professions. If the proposal were to be approved and the major was eliminated, French said the next step would be to create a certificate of religious literacy for professionals intended to provide a competitive edge relative to their peers.

“There are only two other such certificates that we're aware of, one at Georgia State, one at Vermont,” French said. “Both of which have been amazingly successful, especially with their healthcare students.”

They also proposed a renovation of the department’s minor and the creation of the Center for the Study of Religion, Policy and Public Life. The center would maintain Miami’s national reputation as one of the two oldest departments for the study of religion at a public university in North America and open new grant and development opportunities. The resolution proposed at the meeting does not create the center, but it does start the process.

“So the ending of our department isn't something we're taking lightly,” French said. “Our colleagues and others are deeply alarmed by what’s occurring and it’s not something frivolous.”

Several senators raised concerns during the meeting about the proposal and its impact on the university more broadly. One senator commented about tenure lines being affected and another asked about how this new plan saves any money or if closing the department based on majors is actually the right thing to do.

The University Senate did not vote on the proposal. The meeting was a time to talk about the plan, ask questions and then reflect for two weeks as they talk to their constituents. The senate members will vote on Monday, Feb. 26 during their weekly meeting unless they decide to put it on hold again.

