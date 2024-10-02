Multiple thefts reported in Uptown Oxford

Between Feb. 5 and Feb. 12, Oxford police responded to 13 incidents, according to the Oxford Police Department’s report.

On Feb. 5, a resident reported that $2,200 was stolen from his bedroom following a party held in his apartment on the 100 block of E. High St. There are no current suspects.

On Feb. 6, a resident stated that her prescription medicine and $185 were missing after a friend helped her move into an apartment complex on the 5400 block of College Corner Pike. No arrests have been made.

On the night of Feb. 8, a woman reported that her vehicle parked on the 3700 Southpointe Parkway was tampered with.

At 12:49 a.m. on Feb. 10, officers stopped a vehicle on West Spring Street for a headlight violation. During the stop, officers smelled marijuana in the car. While searching the car, officers found a burnt marijuana cigarette. The driver was cited for a headlight violation and possession of marijuana.

On Feb. 10, a Juniper employee reported that a pair of earrings were stolen from a display rack on Feb. 4. The earrings were valued at $48. Juniper’s CCTV footage shows the suspect, but they aren’t currently identified.

At 3:25 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers were dispatched to the 20 block of E. High St. following reports of a passed-out male in a restaurant. When officers arrived, they found the male being held up by an Uber driver who was called to pick him up.

Officers found a fake Michigan driver’s license in the male’s wallet. Officers then observed that the man could not stand on his feet and helped him to the ground. Oxford EMS then transported the male to McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital. The male was charged with a summons for prohibitions, disorderly conduct and having a fake ID.

