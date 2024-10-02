From sustainable fashion to birds, the documentary films showcase had it all

The spring 2024 documentary showcase’s audience was a packed house with Miami students and faculty, as well as Oxford residents.

Film creators, actors, editors, students and community members piled into the Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum on Feb. 8, not to look at the art, but to watch a series of short films on everything from Miami University’s library to a local bird expert.

The Spring 2024 Documentary Films Showcase was hosted by professor and filmmaker Andy Rice and the Menard Family Center for Democracy.

“I work really closely with [the Menard Center] during my civic engagement work, but also I wanted to check out the films and meet people with the same interests as me,” Mollie Duffy, a junior at Miami, said.

The seven documentary films showcased not only student films, but also projects by Miami professors, featuring both teasers of longer films and finished short films.

The first film shown was a teaser of a longer documentary, “The Primary Care Squeeze” by Rice and David Rosenthal and co-edited by Hackett Rascher. This investigative documentary explored the institutional and structural factors that have limited effectiveness and complexities of primary care in America.

“One Thread at a Time” by Abby Bammerlin, Lauren Kelley and Lauren Simon focused on the non-profit Oxford business, Thread Up Oxford , and its owner Shana Rosenberg, who wants to spread awareness to Miami students and locals on the issue of excess textile waste.

The project paired shots of Rosenberg interacting with customers and doing her typical work routine, while also discussing the issues of fast fashion and excess clothing waste.

“Staging a Comeback” by Bruce Forren documented Middletown, and the history of the Sorg Opera House. The film portrayed the opera house’s past and current utilization, which has a legacy of over 100 years of plays, musical acts and passionate people.

“I loved [“Staging a Comeback”]. I have a long history with music, and I thought it was really interesting,” Miguel Martinez, a sophomore at Miami, said.

“Branching Out” by Rori Lykins investigated multiple public libraries in villages, towns and big cities and reflected on the experiences of library workers post-COVID. The importance of libraries is not just because of its books — it’s also for the many opportunities for exciting learning events and community bonding.

“Weekend Waste” by Nick Lipsitt, Tayler Stephens, Jane Edwards and Jack Tincher highlighted the struggles of students on campus who drink on weekends without considering the consequences of their littering around the city.

The documentary follows the efforts of community members who provide zero waste meals to local residents and students in the Zero Waste Club who pick up littered cans after party weekends.

“Reading Freedom Summer” by Rice and his partners is a reflection on Freedom Summer, a volunteer campaign to register African-American voters in Mississippi during the 1964 Civil Rights Movement. This powerful documentary told their stories through letters and songs that were read and sung by Oxford citizens and Miami students.

“Banded” by Rice alongside co-editors Deanna Hay and Grace Wilson is short film focused on a man named David Russell and his lifelong passion for zoology, specifically birds, who now resides as a local bird bander in Oxford. Russell’s love for birds is something that he wants to share with his community, and this documentary followed his journey to strengthen the relationship between birds and humans.

Each film shed light on local issues, history and people, and received a large round of applause from the audience.

