How to spend Valentine’s Day in Oxford

Stella Powers, Asst. Campus & Community Editor

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches, leaving residents of Oxford and Miami University students looking for a way to spend their Feb. 14.

Whether it be a romantic outing with a significant other or a fun day out with friends, there are plenty of ways to spend this day of love in Oxford.

Valentine’s Skate

There will be a Valentine’s Day ice skating event at Goggin Ice Center on Feb. 10 from 3:15-5pm. This is a perfect way to have some fun with loved ones and get excited for Valentine’s Day. Admission is $7.50 with a Miami ID, and skate rental is free.

Tous les Jours

A new cafe located Uptown, Tous les Jours serves coffee and pastries to enjoy on Valentine’s Day. They offer both sweet and savory options, and the self-serve cafe style interior makes it the perfect spot to spend the holiday.

Valentine’s Day festivities

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 14, students can visit the Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum for painting, fondue and a hot chocolate bar. This is a more creative way to spend Valentine’s Day, allowing students to pick up a paint brush and enjoy a sweet treat.

Restaurant dates

Oxford is home to many restaurants with a variety of options to choose from. For those looking for a more casual dining experience, Mac & Joe’s or Left Field Tavern, both located Uptown, are great options. For a more formal environment, try the Pickle & Pig or Paesano’s Pasta House.

Hiking

A variety of hiking trails and scenic nature areas surround and go through Oxford, the perfect opportunity for a walk with friends and loved ones. Although it may be a bit chilly, it’s always good to spend some time outdoors.

Kofenya

Kofenya is the perfect place to get coffee and spend time with loved ones. Located Uptown, it’s an adorable coffee shop with great drinks, pastries and quick bites to eat. The cozy interior makes it a great place to spend quality time with someone.

Movie night

Though the closest movie theater is located in Hamilton, it’s only about a 20-minute drive from campus and offers an opportunity to get out and spend time with loved ones during a movie showing. AMC Classic in Hamilton is showing “Madame Web,” “Argylle,” “Lisa Frankenstein” and more this Valentine’s Day.

Pinball

Also located in Hamilton is the Pinball Garage, a great place for an outing with friends and significant others alike. Pinball Garage is the place to get a bit competitive with loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Gift Shopping

In addition to having plenty of spots to spend the perfect Valentine’s day, Oxford is also home to a variety of shops and stores that are perfect for buying your loved one’s Valentine’s Day gifts. Whether it be Wild Berry, The Apple Tree or Juniper, there is something for everyone.

powers40@miamioh.edu