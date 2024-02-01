How to celebrate Black History Month in Oxford

In 1964, the Western College for Women (now part of Miami University) in Oxford hosted hundreds of student volunteers to train them on how to register voters in the South as part of the Civil Rights Movement. The event was called Freedom Summer.

February is nationally recognized as Black History Month, and there are many ways to celebrate and acknowledge Black Americans. This year is the 60th anniversary of Freedom Summer, making this Black History Month even more special.

The Miami Student has compiled this list of activities in Oxford to help you participate in this month-long celebration.

Cultural Celebration Spring Kick-Off Social

Feb. 1, 12-2 p.m. — Armstrong Atrium

Attend this social hosted by the Office of Transformational and Inclusive Excellence to learn more about the spring Heritage and History months and the accompanying campus resources.

Civil Rights Film Festival

Feb. 12-17, 6-9:30 p.m. — Leonard Theatre

This five-night event helps commemorate the 60th anniversary of Freedom Summer. The festival will feature popular films such as “Selma”, “The Butler” and “Mississippi Burning.”

Black History Month Banquet

Feb. 15, 7 p.m. — Armstrong Pavilion C

The Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion will host the 2024 Black History Month Banquet that is free of charge. The theme of this year’s banquet is “Beyond The Barriers” and will feature guest speaker Imokhai Okolo, a lawyer from Akron. RSVP by Feb. 9.

Bus Trip to Freedom Center

Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. — Freedom Center (Cincinnati)

The International Student and Scholar Services will lead a bus trip to downtown Cincinnati’s National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. There is no charge to enter the museum, but there will be a $5 bus fee.

Lecture: ‘Training for Freedom’: A Look Behind The Lens

Feb. 21, 1-4 p.m. — Williams Hall

Ryan Donchness of PBS Western Reserve Television will visit campus to speak about the documentary “Training for Freedom.” “Training for Freedom” focuses on the events during Freedom Summer and how they connect to the civil rights movement.

