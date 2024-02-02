Entertainment’s most anticipated media of 2024

Find out what releases the entertainment staff is looking forward to this year; from films to albums, there’s something for everyone to get excited about.

A new year means a plethora of new media: albums, films, shows, books and more. TMS’s entertainment section has compiled a list of what we’re looking forward to this year. Go ahead and give it a read, you may find something to get excited about.

‘MaXXXine’ (release date TBA)

I am a huge fan of Ti West's “X” and its prequel “Pearl.” “MaXXXine” will be the final film in the trilogy, with scream queen Mia Goth reprising her role as Maxine Minx as she continues to pursue her dreams of becoming a movie star. I haven't stopped thinking about “X” and “Pearl” since I first watched them, and I know “MaXXXine” will be the perfect ending to West's bloody trilogy.

- Chloe Southard, Asst. Entertainment Editor

‘Wicked Part 1’ (Nov. 27)

I love the “Wicked” musical so much, and it was one of my grandma's favorites. I'm curious to see how Ariana Grande performs as Glinda. I'm also anxious to see if it ends up being another “Mean Girls” situation, where the movie's adaptations of the songs are not as well-liked as the original musical version.

- Taylor Powers, Entertainment Writer

“Wicked” is one of my favorite musicals, and I’m very excited to see what a film version of the stage musical will look like. Much of the discussion around the film has been about Ariana Grande taking on the role of Glinda, but Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey will also be making appearances. Cynthia Erivo, a British actress and singer, will star as Elphaba. Given the two leading ladies’ histories on Broadway and on screen, I have high hopes for this film.

- Callie Meyer, Entertainment Writer

New Pearl Jam album (release date TBA)

Pearl Jam has confirmed that a new album is done and waiting to be named and released. Following a lackluster album in 2020, I'm excited to see what Eddie Vedder and company can come up with. I don't expect new stadium anthems or a resurgence of grunge. I do however expect a politically charged record that lands its punches somewhere between Green Day and Rage Against the Machine.

- Kasey Turman, Campus & Community Editor

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

‘Deadpool 3’ (July 26)

I’ve been a fan of Deadpool for a long time, and I begged my mom to see the first one in theaters in 2016 when I was freshly 14 and into comic book heroes. Ryan Reynolds’s performance as Deadpool is always funny and heartfelt and lends itself well to the character. Hugh Jackman is going to be joining Reynolds, reprising his role as Wolverine. I’m excited to see what storyline is going to be explored and how these two characters will interact. I have high hopes!

- Callie Meyer, Entertainment Writer

I'm really excited to see “Deadpool 3” since Hugh Jackman is returning to play Wolverine. I always wanted to see these two characters on screen together, and I honestly never thought it would happen, so I'm super pumped!

- John Hatch, Entertainment Writer

‘Lana’ — SZA (release date TBA)

SZA is my favorite artist, and I loved the experimental tracks we got from “SOS,” but during an interview in December, she said she no longer associated or felt connected with the music from that album, so it’ll be exciting to see if this new album is something completely different or more in the realm of her debut album “CTRL.”

- Kiser Young, Entertainment Writer

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ (Oct. 4)

Do I care about the Joker or DC at all? No. But I do care deeply about Lady Gaga, who is starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix in this musical sequel to 2019’s “Joker.” Gaga is an outstanding actress, and I’m excited to see what she does with the character of Harley Quinn, especially after Margot Robbie’s beloved portrayal of her.

- Chloe Southard, Asst. Entertainment Editor

New Weeknd album (release date TBA)

Since the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime show, I had a newfound love for The Weeknd — so much so that his song “Is There Someone Else?” ended up on my Spotify Wrapped this year. I can’t wait for his next album, especially since it’s his last album where he’s formally known as The Weeknd and the closing of his “After Hours” trilogy.

- Katie Whitehead, Entertainment Writer

Final ‘Grand Tour’ episodes (Feb.)

If you know anything about car journalism or entertainment, you know the trio that present “The Grand Tour.” Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have manned “Top Gear” and then “The Grand Tour” since 2002. This year, the trio announced that they will be presenting two final episodes to close out their 20 plus year long run in the form of specials that go to Mauritania and Zimbabwe. There's no doubt that the specials will be filled with beautiful scenery and great cars. I know I'll be crying by the end of the last one.

- Kasey Turman, Campus & Community Editor

‘TANGK’ — Idles (Feb. 16)

I'm really excited for the new Idles album — I especially liked the band’s last album, and I really like the dance-punk inspired sound of the singles put out so far.

- John Hatch, Entertainment Writer

‘Inside Out 2’ (June 14)

I'm interested to see how anxiety is portrayed through Riley, and I think “Inside Out 2” has the potential to be very impactful in how mental health is displayed in the media.

- Taylor Powers, Entertainment Writer

The first “Inside Out” was my childhood, and it absolutely resonated with me because at the time of its release, I was not only the same age as the main character, but I had also moved houses. I can’t wait to watch the second one now that I’m more grown up, especially with the new emotions of anxiety and embarrassment.

- Katie Whitehead, Entertainment Writer