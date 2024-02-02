The ultimate 2024 fashion ‘ins and outs’ list

Lee combines some of her Ins and Outs for 2024.

If you were a fan of “ The Clique ” by Lisi Harrison, then you will know that “ins and outs” lists have been around for a while.

Although the series’ main character was cutthroat and brutal with her lists, the internet has put a fun twist on them — so I decided to make my own.

Out: Cropped jackets

Photo by Allison Lee | The Miami Student

Lee retired this trendy winter staple.

How are these keeping anybody warm?

Stylish? Sure. But I would much rather be warm and functional than freezing for an outfit that people will just see on my socials anyway.

And besides, if you do not layer correctly, outfits can quickly become awkward to wear and bulky with cropped jackets.

I loved my cropped puffer circa 2019, but whenever I wore it with oversized hoodies, it would look unbalanced and be uncomfortable to move in. The sleeves always felt too tight for their length.

A jacket that you can feel good in is so underrated. They are often just seen as something to throw over your outfit, but finding a jacket that is both stylish and functional can add complexity to your wardrobe and quickly become a staple.

Out: Noisy prints

Photo by Allison Lee | The Miami Student

Lee poses in a colorful cowgirl outfit.

Trends change quicker by the second, and it can be hard to keep up with them. That being said, noisy prints can be so distracting if not done properly.

Patterns can be iconic and show-stopping if executed correctly. Instead of going toward fast fashion-esque cheaply made patterns, prints should be good quality and sparsely used.

Animal prints, houndstooth and flannel patterns are best used as statement pieces, like an oversized coat or a silk blouse. Bright colors can often look busy and pull attention away from your natural features (which should always be complimented), especially when mixed with prints.

Instead of reaching for micro-trendy patterns, go for a classic that can be used in your wardrobe for years to come.

Late 2023 brought forward several trends and aesthetics, but they all took root in simplicity and minimalism. I picked two big “ins” that are easy to come by and sustainable for your closet.

In: Ribbons

Photo by Allison Lee | The Miami Student

Lee adorns creme colors and ribbon for a classy look.

With the resurgence of the coquette aesthetic and soft femininity, ribbons have been everywhere. Urban Outfitters has a featured line, Kimchi Blue , that showcases the ribbon in several forms as sleeves , knits and even garnish .

The simple ribbon can be used in so many ways besides the conventional hair accessory. I like to tie ribbons around purse straps, replace shoelaces with them and weave them into my torn-up clothes.

Ribbons have been underutilized, but they can be so unique if you use your imagination.

In: Little black purses

Photo by Allison Lee | The Miami Student

Lee accessorizes with functionality.

Every single time I’m in New York City, the girls look so effortlessly chic with their little black purses slung over their shoulders. I am no expert in trend forecasting, but I can predict that the popular crossbody bags will soon fade into yesterday.

As the target demographic for brands like Lululemon shift toward younger age groups, investing in a timeless black purse will ensure that your outfits always look put-together and timeless.

A little black purse will always elevate your outfits, no matter what aesthetic you are going for. It is much more practical than your average crossbody because it is more spacious and easily fits over outerwear, compared to the awkward lumps crossbody bags cause.

Building a capsule wardrobe is extremely important, especially now with such prevalent consumerism. That is why basics are in, to make sure that my clothes can stay relevant throughout the microtrends that come and go.