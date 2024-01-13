Video footage obtained from the City of Oxford in use of force incident

A surveillance camera outside Brick Street Bar shows an Oxford police officer using force to restrain a Miami University student.﻿

Content warning: The following contains videos of graphic violence and body camera footage of a police officer striking a Miami University student three times during an arrest.

These videos show the events leading up to and following an use of force incident between an Oxford police officer and a Miami University student outside Brick Street Bar on Nov. 18. The videos were released by the City of Oxford as part of a public records request by The Miami Student. None of the videos obtained include audio. Legal representatives for the City of Oxford wrote that the audio was redacted due to pending criminal proceedings.

This page will be updated as new footage is released.

At 1:21 a.m., Devin Johnson passes the entrance of Brick Street Bar and walks up to a gate labeled "exit," but then walks away. Obtained from the City of Oxford

Shortly after Devin Johnson tries to enter through an exit-only door at Brick Street Bar, two females exit the patio, and Johnson grabs the door before it closes, entering the patio. Obtained from the City of Oxford

Devin Johnson enters through an exit gate at Brick Street Bar and is confronted by an employee. The two begin to push each other, and the employee pushes Devin out of the patio. Obtained from the City of Oxford

A surveillance camera outside Brick Street Bar captured footage beginning with Devin Johnson and a Brick Street employee struggling with each other down North Poplar Street to the arrest of Johnson. Obtained from the City of Oxford

Oxford police officer Matthew Blauvelt's body camera footage begins with him running to the scene at Brick Street Bar and concludes with him discussing the incident with other OPD officers and Brick Street employees.

An unknown Oxford police officer arrives to Brick Street Bar at 1:24 a.m. as two other officers roll Devin Johnson onto his back and help him stand up. Obtained from the City of Oxford

An unknown officer with the Oxford Police Department arrives at Brick Street Bar after Devin Johnson is detained and talks with a Brick Street employee who witnessed the events. Obtained from the City of Oxford

Body camera footage of an unknown Oxford police officer shows him talking to Officer Matthew Blauvelt after Devin Johnson is detained. Obtained from the City of Oxford