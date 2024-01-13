Video footage obtained from the City of Oxford in use of force incident
Content warning: The following contains videos of graphic violence and body camera footage of a police officer striking a Miami University student three times during an arrest.
These videos show the events leading up to and following an use of force incident between an Oxford police officer and a Miami University student outside Brick Street Bar on Nov. 18. The videos were released by the City of Oxford as part of a public records request by The Miami Student. None of the videos obtained include audio. Legal representatives for the City of Oxford wrote that the audio was redacted due to pending criminal proceedings.
This page will be updated as new footage is released.
An external investigation by the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office found that Oxford Police Department (OPD) officer Matthew Blauvelt did not use excessive force in an incident outside Brick Street Bar involving Miami University student Devin Johnson.