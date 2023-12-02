How to shop more sustainably this holiday season

Thanksgiving break has come and gone, and the holiday season is now in full swing. Miami University students have just three weeks until the end of the fall semester and a return home for winter break.

The season is known for family reunions, good food and gift-giving. But with the ever-present and often overbearing consumerism that comes with gifts around the holidays, it is important to remember the impacts over-consumption has on our planet.

Gift-giving is inextricably linked to whatever holiday you may celebrate during this time of year, whether that be Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or something else. Giving to others is great, but giving sustainably is even better. Here are some easy ways to shop more sustainably for your friends and family this year:

Give experiences, not things

A gift doesn’t always have to be a material object. Consider getting tickets to that concert you and your friend have been talking about, a play at your local theater or some tickets to your family's favorite sports team.

Not only can this be a gift that you share with the recipient, but it almost guarantees the gift will not go to waste. So many material gifts end up in the trash without being used and loved, but with an experience, all that is left over is great memories.

Buy second-hand

Second-hand shopping has exploded in popularity in recent years and is a great place to start when looking for gifts, especially clothes. Buying a used item keeps it out of the landfill, reduces emissions that would otherwise result from new products being produced and is usually cheaper than buying new. Lightly used items can look just like new, your friends and family don't even have to know.

Along with thrift stores, some large name-brands have their own ways to shop second-hand. Levi's, Lululemon, Pacsun and many more companies have started programs that take in used clothing and resell it, giving customers an easy way to find exactly what they’re looking for without the unknowns that come with thrifting.

Buy from sustainable brands

Not all gifts are made the same. From the raw materials used to the method of assembly and shipping, companies have plenty of opportunities along the supply chain to reduce their impact on the environment.

Researching how ethically and sustainably a company makes its products can be a great way to make sure the gifts that you are giving are better for our environment than others. Look for organic materials, Fair Trade labels, reusability, recyclable packaging and other signs that the company made an effort to consciously be more sustainable. Just watch out for greenwashing.

Shop at local businesses

You may hear about how shopping locally is great for economies and people in your community, but shopping locally is also often more sustainable than buying from large corporations. This is due to the reduction in emissions from shipping, automobile emissions and the damage that large-scale operations do to the land around it.

Also, local stores often buy from local farmers, local manufacturers or make their products themselves. The more localized an operation is, the less impact it will have on the environment. Plus, buying local is unique, and your friends and family deserve a thoughtful gift.

Think before you buy

This is a great mindset to have not only when buying for yourself, but also for others. Taking a second to think about the impact a gift had on the environment during its production and where it will end up in the future can greatly help in decision-making.

Being environmentally conscious does not mean you have to stop buying gifts. Rather, it can be a great way to practice your ability to live more sustainably. When you buy gifts that are better for our planet, you should not only feel better about yourself, but you could also inspire those who receive your gifts to do the same.

