Despite continuity errors, season three of ‘The Morning Show’ keeps fans on the edges of their seats

Season three of "The Morning Show" couldn't match its first for Staff Writer Stella Powers, but it's still a worthwhile season of television.

The enthralling third season of “The Morning Show” is officially available to stream in full on Apple TV+, and it’s sure to keep audiences entertained throughout the entire watch.

The show premiered in 2019 and was one of the first original series on Apple TV+. It debuted alongside the launch of the streaming service.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell, the gripping drama immediately caught the attention of viewers.

I first began watching the show when it was initially released and have been hooked ever since. Throughout high school, I rewatched the first season nearly 10 times (a bit excessive, I know), and my love for the show is one of the many, many reasons I chose to study journalism. Needless to say, I was thrilled to find out it was renewed for a third season.

Over the past few months, my Tuesday evenings have consisted of watching the latest episode of the series at approximately 9 p.m. — the moment the episode dropped — and then immediately filling my roommate in on everything that went down.

The late nights were absolutely worth it. This season took its drama to a whole new level and featured spectacular performances from Aniston and Witherspoon, as well as Julianna Margulies, who joined the cast in the second season.

The third season of “The Morning Show” follows Aniston’s Alex Levy and Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson as they continue what they started at UBA, the fictional broadcast network where the show is set. Jon Hamm, known for his work in “Mad Men,” joins the already star-studded cast this season as tech billionaire Paul Marks, who is in talks to buy UBA amidst the company’s financial struggles.

As the deal progresses and things start to get a bit messy, unlikely alliances are formed and relationships take some hard hits. Characters begin to face consequences for their actions in previous seasons, and secrets are made public following a hack at the network.

With plotlines that tackle many ethical dilemmas, federal crime cover-ups and thrilling scandals, viewers are left on the edges of their seats through the entire season.

Despite how entertaining this new season was, it featured a significant amount of continuity errors. The fifth episode is a flashback to when Jackson was living with Margulies’ Laura Peterson in Montana, and as much as I enjoyed the LGBTQ+ content, a specific error stood out too much to ignore: One of the Montana scenes shows Margulies removing her glasses, only to complete the same action again from a different angle a few frames later.

Some other standout errors include a flashback scene of Jackson, a natural brunette who dyed her hair blonde, having blonde hair as a child, as well as Holland Taylor’s Cybil referring to a background character, previously called Geneva in other seasons, as Genevive.

Many had complaints about the writing this season, but, contrary to the popular opinion, I thought that for the most part, it was well written. I also found the plotlines, though a bit far-fetched at times, to be significantly more interesting and entertaining than those featured in the second season.

Nothing will ever top the dramatic twists and enthralling chaos of the first season of “The Morning Show,” but this latest installment certainly comes close.

Rating: 7/10

