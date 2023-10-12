Submit your favorite photos in The Miami Student’s first nature photography contest

From the ever-present squirrels and deer on campus to the more elusive foxes, herons and even bobcats found in the natural areas, Miami University and Oxford have a diversity of species to be spotted. Add to that the beautiful landscape of Bachelor Pond or the calming waters of Four Mile Creek, and the urge to explore is insatiable.

Looking to go on a nice hike in the forest? Need even more reason to go wildlife watching? Look no further: The Miami Student is hosting its first-ever nature photography contest!

Submit a new or old picture of a wild animal from Friday, Oct. 13 until Friday, Oct. 27 for a chance to win! Photos can be submitted online through this form. After submissions close, contestants will be narrowed down by GreenHawks Editor Sam Norton and Photo Editor Jake Ruffer. The finalists will be announced on Monday, Oct. 30, and you can vote for your favorites until Friday, Nov. 3.

The winners will be announced on Friday, Nov. 10. Winners will receive a framed version of their photo.

Categories

Wildlife: All species of wildlife can be submitted to this category. Happy wildlife watching!

Plant life: The natural areas around Oxford boast an incredible array of plant life. And they don’t run away when you get close!

Landscape: The Oxford area has no shortage of wide open spaces and beautiful backdrops. Take some time and capture the perfect shot of the nature around you!

Rules

Photos must be taken in the Oxford area (Hueston Woods is included). Please do not remove plants from their habitat or stage photos. Remember to never approach, harm or otherwise interact with wildlife when taking photographs. Final photos should not include people.

Please ensure that the file upload is of the highest quality. The Miami Student retains the right to publish the submitted photos in print and online in perpetuity, with attribution to the photographer. Happy photographing!









