Things to do around Oxford to embrace “Spooky Season”

Growing up, Halloween meant dressing up in costumes, trick-or-treating and eating way too much candy. However, it isn’t considered socially acceptable to trick-or-treat as a college student. It seems like the only options to celebrate involve parties and alcohol; however, that isn’t the case.

As Halloween approaches, The Miami Student has compiled a list to keep you feeling festive.

Ghost and Gears Bike Tour

For $10, you can celebrate your Halloween by biking around Oxford’s scariest and spookiest spots. This event, put on by the Outdoor Pursuit Center, will be on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m.

Spooky Tails on the Trails

If hiking is up your alley, enjoy this night hike on Friday, Oct. 27. The family-friendly hike is a great way to explore the trails surrounding Miami University while embracing Halloween.

Spooky Time Party on the Hamilton Campus

If you’re closer to the Hamilton Campus, Miami will be hosting its annual Spooky Time Party on Friday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Goggin Halloween Skate

Goggin Ice Center just recently reopened for public skating. This Halloween Skate on Saturday, Oct. 28, is a great reason to break out your skates. Admission is $7.50 with your Miami student ID and includes a free skate rental.

Spooky Open House

Bachelor Hall is arguably one of the spookiest buildings on Miami’s campus. On Monday, Oct. 30, the English department will be hosting a Spooky Open House to learn more about majors and minors in the English department. Costumes are welcome, and rumor has it the interim chair will be wearing a witch’s hat.

Scary movie with friends

An easy, fun way to get into the Halloween spirit is watching a scary movie with your friends. Some top contenders are “Hocus Pocus,” “Scary Movie” and “Silence of the Lambs.” Bonus points if you enjoy Pillsbury Pumpkin Cookies while watching.

Butterfields Farm Market

This family-owned farm is a great place to enjoy fall and, by association, Halloween. Between the corn maze and hayrides, Butterfields Farm Market is a fantastic place to spend your “Hallo-weekend.”

reieram@miamioh.edu