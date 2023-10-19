‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ film transports audiences to the concert

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” was the concert to see this year, but it was extremely difficult for fans to get tickets to the show. On Oct. 13, Swift released “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” film to movie theaters worldwide, making it accessible to those who were unable to get tickets, or those just wanting to relive their concert experience.

I was one of the fans lucky enough to get tickets to the live show. It was one of the most magical evenings of my entire life. However, I was a bit disappointed to find out that I couldn’t see the stage from my seat — I basically watched the show through a screen on the side of the stage.

I’m definitely not complaining; I felt so fortunate to even be in the stadium while the show was going on. But I left the stadium feeling like something was missing. “The Eras Tour” is known for its incredible set design and effects. It’s very theatrical as far as concerts go, and that was what I felt I had missed out on.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is a filmed version of her shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the last stop of the United States leg of the tour.

The film allowed for me to see all of that magic on the big screen. It completed the full concert experience for me. It was incredible and almost like I was back at Ford Field on June 10.

It not only shows Swift’s brilliant performance, but it also includes many shots of fans attending the concert. Seeing glimpses of the audience makes the experience feel even more real.

Unfortunately, a handful of songs from the setlist did not make the final cut of the film. Due to the extreme length of the concert, songs like “The Archer,” “no body, no crime,” “Wildest Dreams,” “cardigan” and “Long Live” aren’t present in the film version.

Despite the disappointing lack of a few songs, the film makes up for it with incredible added effects. Prior to each era, there’s a unique transition involving new special effects and the album title.

Even for those who aren’t fans of Swift, the film is worth seeing just for the magnificent theatrics and effects.

The costumes and the set design are absolutely stunning, and Swift has an amazing ability to grab the attention of over 70,000 audience members and those in the theater audience for a lengthy runtime of 169 minutes.

A standout moment from the film is Swift’s performance of “tolerate it” during the “evermore” era. The emotion in this scene and the connection between the two performers on stage, Swift and Raphael Thomas, is truly beautiful.

The film provides a better view of the tour than anyone actually in attendance got, showing each aspect of the performance from different angles that enhance its magnificence.

Even for those who have already seen the concert, the film version shows new angles and perspectives, allowing audience members to notice new, fun details they did not see before.

The film has already broken numerous box office records, all of which have been deserved. It’s nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece.

Swift fan or not, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is a must see for anyone looking for a fun, music-filled experience. I have never seen anything quite like it. It is truly magical.

Rating: 9.5/10

