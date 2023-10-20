Miami’s Sustainability Week invites students to create change and community

Whether you’re new to sustainability efforts or already have a foot in the door, Sustainability Week is a great opportunity to increase your involvement at Miami University. Taking place from Oct. 23 to 29, the Student Sustainability Council invites all students to join in creating a greener campus.

Here are some of the upcoming events promoting sustainability and connecting those interested.

Zero Waste Thrift Store - Zero Waste Oxford

Zero Waste Oxford’s pop-up thrift store will be open Monday through Friday in Armstrong Student Center. Fast fashion — the rapid consumption of cheaply produced clothing — results in tremendous waste and resource use. The store aims to decrease the purchasing of fast fashion items by providing students with cheap, secondhand alternatives. Find them in the L&H room across from Cafe Lux from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Donations are accepted in-store during operating hours or in Peabody Hall room 022 any weekday of the semester.

Weigh The Waste - dining halls

Instead of being immediately sent down conveyor belts, food waste will be collected and weighed at different dining halls every day throughout the week. Collection will take place all week during dinner rush hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Students from various sustainable organizations and dining staff will be there to assist with the collection and weighing while bringing awareness to food waste on campus.

The per capita winner with the least waste will be announced on Friday.

Scavenger Hunt - Green Gamers

On Monday, Oct. 23, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Green Gamers will host a nature and sustainability-themed scavenger hunt. Students will meet at Benton Hall and visit various spots around campus that highlight this theme. They will be split into groups and complete challenges along the way to determine their team’s ranking.

Learn S’more About Sustainability - EcoReps

Stop by Armstrong Student Center’s south patio fireplace on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for s’mores and discussion about sustainability. EcoReps will share broader facts and ideas related to sustainability with participants and lead a game where students will learn what can and cannot be recycled at Miami.

S’mores will be handed out as supplies last, and all are welcome to drop in at any time.

Movie Night - MEPA

On Thursday, Oct. 26, the Miami Environmental Professionals Association (MEPA) will screen “Don’t Look Up” in the Shideler Auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The movie is a satirical comedy featuring two scientists attempting to warn humanity of a comet threatening to destroy life on Earth.

“I think it might be a little more relatable to people who are interested in the environment,” said Gillian Hart, president and event director for MEPA. Free pizza will be provided to viewers.

At The Farm - Green Team

Green Team invites students to the Institute for Food Farm on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants can pick flowers to create their own bouquets and pick a pumpkin to take home with them. This is a great opportunity to get to know people and learn more about the farm in a casual and fun environment.

I&S Committee Tabling

Free sustainable items such as reusable straws and tote bags will be handed out at the Slant Walk in Armstrong to promote Sustainability Week and help students live sustainably. Stop by on Tuesday, Oct. 24, between noon and 2 p.m. or Thursday, Oct. 26, between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

American Conservation Coalition hike

The ACC and LEAP (Leaders of Environmental Awareness and Protection) are partnering to give students an opportunity to explore hiking trails on campus. On Sunday, Oct. 29, at 9 a.m., students will meet at Boyd Hall and hike the Western Trails until 11 a.m. This is also a great opportunity for students who wish to socialize and go hiking in a group setting.

