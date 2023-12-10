Soul2Soul A Cappella: Creating harmony through brotherhood

When coming to Miami University during his first year, Wes Payne had never considered singing in college and knew nothing about the world of a cappella.

Now, in his senior year, Payne is the president of Soul2Soul a cappella.

“My friend heard me singing karaoke [my first year] and was like, ‘You should audition for my a cappella group!’ and I was like, ‘Oh, no, I'm not going to do that,’” Payne said. “I had forgotten about it for a while until he bugged me about it again and I decided to just go for it. [I took] a stab at it because, I mean, the worst they can say is no, and here I am.”

Soul2Soul is an a cappella group made up of 15 students on Miami’s campus that emphasizes the importance of bonding through music and camaraderie. The group has been active for more than 10 years and has released multiple albums and EPs on Spotify, including their newest release, “Homegrown.”

“Homegrown” was released on Sept. 16 and consists of five songs that the group performed throughout the 2022-23 school year, including covers of “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” by Harry Styles, “Magic” by Jordan Mackampa, “Loose” by Allen Stone, “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John and a Nirvana medley. Four of the songs on the EP release were arranged by members and alumni of Soul2Soul, inspiring the title.

The recording process required a packed itinerary of individual recordings planned out over a span of three long days. Instead of performing in a professional recording studio, Soul2Soul members crowded into a bedroom that was soundproofed with towels and blankets. Each member took turns singing into a single microphone with recording equipment they had received through funding and sent their recordings to get professionally mixed.

“It wasn’t a difficult process, it’s just that it required so much attention and precision that it got exhausting after a couple of hours,” said Aaron Chavez, Soul2Soul’s music director. “But I’d do it again in a heartbeat, it was so much fun.”

Despite having to stay on campus for an extra few days during winter break to record, both Chavez and Payne agreed that this intimate experience really helped bring Soul2Soul closer together in terms of both musicality and friendship.

Photo by Fred Russell | The Miami Student

Soul2Soul after performing for their 2022 Fall All Stars concert in Hall Auditorium.

In addition to releasing music on Spotify, Soul2Soul performs in multiple concerts during the school year. This typically includes a solo concert and a few combined concerts featuring all four campus a cappella groups. The next combined concert date will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 28, in Hall Auditorium.

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

“In a studio environment, you kind of have to build up that anticipation, which I think is definitely worth it,” Chavez said. “Whereas [the beauty of] performing live is that you get to see everything you've worked for coming together in that setting and you immediately get to see people appreciate your work.”

Soul2Soul rehearses three times a week for two hours. The group even has retreats once a semester to help get to know their new members better and strengthen their bond as a brotherhood.

Even if you don’t think singing is for you, Soul2Soul welcomes anyone who is willing to put in the effort and is looking for a safe and motivational space to enjoy music in.

“We've had so many people that come up to us at Mega Fair that are like, ‘Oh, I can't sing but I like music,’ and that's honestly what I thought when I was a freshman,” Payne said. “And maybe that's still true and everyone has been lying to me. I’m kidding, but really, the best thing you can do is put yourself out there and just go for it. The worst that we can say is we don't have a spot for you right now.”

@gabbethroast

benedigr@miamioh.edu