‘Saw X’ traps audiences in a perfectly entertaining moral dilemma

Entertainment writer Stella Powers found herself in a morally grey zone while watching the tenth installment of the “Saw” franchise, “Saw X.”

Jigsaw has been a prominent antagonist within the horror genre since the first “Saw” film in 2004. When the roles are flipped and he becomes the protagonist, the film’s perspective changes completely.

From director Kevin Greutert, the latest installment of the “Saw” films, “Saw X,” follows Jigsaw, also known as John Kramer (portrayed by Tobin Bell). He goes on a journey to Mexico to find an ounce of hope and a cure for his terminal brain cancer.

Taking place between the first and second installments of the franchise, the film has one of the most interesting plots of the entire series, but it is also the goriest — almost too gory. This film is definitely not for people who don’t do well with blood.

Aside from the unnecessary and excessive violence, the plot has one of the most interesting and compelling storylines within the entire horror genre. Unique and morally messy, the plotline makes the audience question who, if anyone, is actually doing the right thing.

The bloody new installment to the franchise moves quickly, keeping audiences on the edges of their seats and making it hard to look away, even when it feels absolutely necessary due to the gruesome images on the screen.

A major contrast to the goriness, an early scene in the film shows Kramer attending a support group for cancer patients. At this support group, he meets many others battling cancer, including Henry Kessler (Michael Beach).

Later on, Kessler reveals to Kramer that he had won his battle against cancer due to a new, experimental cure created by Dr. Finn Pederson (Donagh Gordon). Kramer gets in contact with Pederson’s daughter, Dr. Cecilia Pederson (Synnove Macody Lund), who claims she can get him in for treatment the following week.

He goes to Mexico for the treatment, only to find out later that Pederson was giving false hope to numerous patients and the whole thing was a hoax.

Kramer returns to his old ways and what he knows best to exact his revenge on Pederson — he brings back Jigsaw and plays his game.

Kramer believes that those who do bad things deserve to be punished, so he uses traps to test them and what he thinks to be their willingness to live.

These traps are violent, gruesome and terrifying, and often push those tested to their breaking points. They have two choices: live or die. If they do choose to live, they’re forced to make some traumatizing sacrifices.

The traps used in the 10th film are much more creative and brutal compared to those used within the previous franchise installments.

Another striking difference between the film and its predecessors is that Kramer and his partner in crime, Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith), are directly involved in the action. Billy the puppet barely shows up until way later into the movie. Though they still hide behind screens and voice messages at times, their roles as actual characters are much more prevalent in this installment.

Filled with countless plot twists and curveballs, “Saw X” is a morally conflicting sequel to the first film. There is a massive gray area regarding those considered to be “good guys” and those considered to be bad.

This thrilling, gory 10th installment to the “Saw” franchise is a must-see for anyone who likes a good horror movie. But be warned: It is not for the faint of heart.

Rating: 8/10

