Salon Signature hair and day spa offers signature style and service

Situated invitingly on High Street is a red brick staircase that leads to a chic hairstyling studio: Salon Signature. This is the closest salon to Miami University’s campus, and it’s an easy find next to the police station and directly across from Brick Street.

Salon Signature sets itself apart from other Oxford salons through its aesthetic. The chic salon is decorated with a calming and modern design, such as abstract art, hexagonal mirrors and three hairstyling stations. On the back wall are two stations for washing, a pedicure chair and a manicure station.

Not only does Salon Signature provide extensive hairstyling services such as men's and women’s haircuts, hairstyles, blowouts, perms, permanent and semi-permanent color, foil and highlights, it also offers non-hair related services as well. The business also specializes in manicures, pedicures, waxing and facials.

For many Miami students and Oxford residents, the adjective “signature” in the salon’s name certainly fits, as this business is a staple for its loyal clientele.

“If you give a consistent haircut time after time, people come back,” said Michael Lamb, co-owner of Salon Signature and hairstylist for more than 40 years. His partner, co-owner Lee Garland, is a hairstylist with 38 years of experience.

Salon Signature has been in the same location, 41 E. High St., for 27 years. The ease of finding the salon, as well as its consistency, is a major factor in the salon’s continued success.

“We strive to make everyone happy,” Lamb said.

Lamb also mentioned the salon’s appeal to many different kinds of customers. Salon Signature’s clientele ranges in age, gender and style preference, providing a tailored and comfortable salon experience for anyone who walks through the door.

Notably, Salon Signature welcomes walk-ins, as advertised on the carefully decorated chalkboard sign that sits on the sidewalk outside the studio. Online booking is also available for this salon, which appeals to a younger demographic.

This quick access to a quality haircut is a popular sell for many college students. Some of Salon Signature’s most loyal customers are fraternity brothers, especially members of Phi Gamma Delta and Beta Theta Pi who live close to the salon.

“I love the energy that young people bring to town,” Lamb said.

He also said that the salon frequently hires sorority girls with hairstyling experience since they have direct relationships with the clientele at Miami. Other regular customers include university professors and Oxford residents.

“Well it [the clientele] is very diverse in that sense, we have younger and older clients. Obviously, when students are out, we get more professors and townspeople in.” Lamb said.

Salon Signature had undergone an aesthetic remodel to appeal to the greater Oxford community. Prior to the pandemic, the salon used to be decorated inside with Miami gear and sports memorabilia. It has since been remodeled into the stylish and calming atmosphere that it boasts today to bring back loyal customers.

For Lamb, keeping the customers happy makes his work worth it.

“I love what I do,” Lamb said. “If you have a passion, it shows in your work and in the clientele you have.”

