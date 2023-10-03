Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion announces rebrand, including a name change

The Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion (OIDI) announced its new name on Oct. 2 in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). It will now be known as The Office of Transformational and Inclusive Excellence.

We are excited to share that The Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion is now The Office of Transformational and Inclusive Excellence to better reflect our comprehensive, systemic approach as we continue to move forward diversity, equity, and inclusion at Miami! pic.twitter.com/9GnpX3cEDQ — Office of Transformational & Inclusive Excellence (@MiamiOH_OIDI) October 2, 2023

According to its website, OIDI aims “to create a diverse and inclusive culture” and serves protected classes under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The office also organizes heritage months, resources for marginalized identities, provides bias report forms and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training.

The Miami Student has reached out to Cristina Alcalde, vice president for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion. Alcalde is out of office until Oct. 3 and was not available for comment.

Kelsea Brown, a senior social justice major and double minor in community leadership and critical race and ethnic studies, said the change seemed premature to her.

“Given everything that’s going on, I’m not mad at the name change,” Brown said. “I think it’s a little premature just because nothing officially like Senate Bill 83 [has] gone through yet. In a way, I understand the name change as long as they're providing the same services.”

Ohio’s Senate Bill 83, which passed in the Senate in May, limits spaces like OIDI because of its language that prohibits mandatory DEI training and affiliated programs. DEI is considered to be a “controversial belief or policy”, which is prohibited under the bill. The bill is expected to be heard in the House soon but no date has been released yet.

Jason Streeter, a sophomore computer science major, also commented on the change.

“As long as their cause is still good, the name change shouldn’t matter,” Streeter said.

Contributed reporting by Opinion Editor Devin ﻿Ankeney.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

