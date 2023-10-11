Ed Sheeran drops an autumnal surprise with ‘Autumn Variations’

Ed Sheeran is an artist who will surprise you with an album when you least expect it.

On Sept. 29, the 4x Grammy winner released his sixth album, “Autumn Variations.” This indeed was a surprise, because he had just released an album titled “Subtract” which came out this May. What makes it even more interesting is that Sheeran said that he wouldn't do any music videos, and he didn’t release any singles before dropping the album.

Sheeran has strayed from using mathematical symbols as album titles, choosing to reference the term autumn instead of using a mathematical integer. The name references Enigma Variations by English composer Edward Elgars, a collection of 14 compositions which Sheeran cited as an inspiration for his album.

The album leans toward something very personal. Sheeran has experienced some surprising turns of events from hearing that his wife had a tumor while carrying his baby to the sudden death of a dear friend who had shaped his world. The album is a masterpiece and a great way to kick off the beautiful season of autumn.

The first song, “Magical,” opens up with an acoustic sound that’s quite calm but very lyrical as Sheeran sings about his partner. He shares his love, as he reminisces about the past, describing key moments in a relationship: “One touch, electric shock,/ Eyes locked, like, did you feel that too? / World stops, just us / Here under dots in the darkness, / Of the blue, out of the blue.”

On the second track, “England,” Sheeran makes you feel like you’re in the countryside, exploring the country itself and describing everything that makes it feel like home. It feels welcoming, as he sings, “View the flame of sunrise cut in half by the sky / And the empty of the desert / Team of birds that swerve by and then land on the wire / It's a new day and this is England,” which sets the album’s tone.

There’s a shift when the next songs detail Sheeran’s personal experiences with mental health.

The song “Amazing” is more of a cheerful ballad and, despite its motivational tone, brushes up on the singer’s struggles with mental health. Sheeran sings about complex feelings as he tries to feel positive, but in the end he says, “I can’t get out of my way.”

On “Plastic Bag,” Sheeran sings about his private struggles with his mental health, and how he eventually found his voice. The album is not afraid to explore vulnerability, especially in the honest way in which Sheeran depicts his struggles.

Toward the end of the album, Sheeran dives into the feeling of love. On songs such as "Midnight,” Sheeran shares peaceful and almost intimate moments with his lover, like starting the morning together and looking at how his lover’s hair frames her face.

Sheeran sings about the moment he met his wife on the album’s closer, “Head > Heels.” It is a sweet and romantic song, bringing the album to an end as Sheeran sings, “She came in the bedroom / Lookin' like a photograph / Turned to face the window / Moonlight traced the contours of her back / Only she can see me / Shed the skin that guards the man / Sheltered by the ceiling / This is the start and end of everything.”

I remember when I first listened to Sheeran’s “Thinking out Loud.” I was only 12 years old and in the sixth grade. As I got older, Sheeran was unpredictable; it was hard to tell what he was going to release, how long it would take or what direction he was going in.

Sheeran is not afraid to dive into personal sentiments because he knows his craft. When it comes to releasing music, Sheeran can give listeners a song that makes them want to scream at the top of their lungs or a beautiful love ballad that will be a potential song on their playlist for their future wedding day.

Rating: 10/10

