Snazzy Boutique: Newest thrift is coming to Oxford

Many items are featured on the outside of Snazzy Boutique.

In a world plagued by fast fashion and a town that thrives on the ever-changing, incredibly nuanced and niche “going-out” outfit, Oxford is the perfect place for a thrift store. This is where Snazzy Boutique in the Junction House on Elm Street comes into play.

Snazzy Boutique is open two days a week — on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. respectively. It occasionally hosts pop-up shops Uptown and in Armstrong Student Center.

The owner, Virginia “Gini” Maddocks, is a massage therapist by trade but a self-described fashionista by heart.

Maddocks is the definition of eclectic. Immediately upon entering Snazzy, I was thrilled to find a treasure trove of clothing, gifts and more. Maddocks and her store remind me of the scene in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” when Ariel is displaying her gadgets and gizmos and trinkets galore.

Inspired by the juxtaposition of her travels and the fact that she is a woman born and raised in Oxford who is also a Miami University graduate, Maddocks is passionate about providing Oxford residents and Miamians alike with options for clothes that have come from near and far.

Maddocks said her mission is to “seek, find and make [clothes] affordable,” and she accomplishes this by buying different items from consignment shops all over the world. She recently traveled to Spain and Morocco and found absolute gems.

Photo by Caroline Rowell | The Miami Student

Jewelry and letter supplies can be found in Snazzy Boutique.

Even though there are competing thrift stores around town, Maddocks wants to make Snazzy work because she said she’s “dedicated to the resale and reuse of fashion,” and she wants to find the person who will shine in the clothes she selects for them.

The location of Snazzy Boutique is a challenge, but Olivia Arms, a sophomore business economics major who doubles as an intern and frequent customer of Snazzy, said she always chooses to go to Snazzy.

“I love to thrift. I love the hunt,” Arms said. “I stopped in one day and Gini was here, and I offered to help.”

Not far from Kroger and right across from Shademakers Garden Center, Snazzy is aiming to draw more students in to find their next date-party or formal outfit, or even a perfect sweater to wear on a Saturday morning as fall in Oxford approaches.

Maddocks looks to connect with and promote local artists, as the Junction House also has a prominent and gorgeous art gallery. Snazzy hosts monthly parties in the space as well.

The name “Snazzy” comes from the ideal that Maddocks lives by — when shopping, Maddocks only purchases items that she said “make [her] squeal and are always a little snazzy.”

The boutique carries all sizes and has a variety of clothing, jewelry and gift items. There are frequent raffles to win gift cards with ‘Snazzy Bucks’ on them and the shop truly is a joy-generator.

Interested shoppers can follow the boutique on its Instagram, @snazzyboutiqueandgifts, or check out its website.

