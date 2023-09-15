Established 1826 — Oldest College Newspaper West of the Alleghenies
STYLE

Capturing the moment: Photoshoots and their influence on fashion

<p>Models pose for the “Cut + Color” shoot in UP Magazine.</p>

Models pose for the “Cut + Color” shoot in UP Magazine.

Ralph Lauren famously once said “style is forever.” Although it’s a nice sentiment, his logistics complicate things when it comes to everyday fashion. 

At the end of each day, clothes must be washed and makeup must be wiped off. But with photography, the creativity that goes into an outfit, makeup look or hairstyle can last much longer.

Pictures are a way of capturing the essence of style, and photoshoots help fashion live forever. 

Jack Kerstetter is a junior interior design major with a minor in fashion, as well as a model for UP Magazine, a fashion publication at Miami University.

Kerstetter modeled for the photoshoot “Outdoor Outwear,” where he wore an autumnal essentials ensemble. His white button-down with a red sweater tied over the shoulders was paired with brown plaid pants. He categorized the outfit as “Polo Ralph Lauren vibes.”

“It wasn’t my personal style,” Kerstetter said. “But it forced me to wear something I normally wouldn’t and got me out of my comfort zone. I ended up liking it.”

Photo by Annie Henrichs | The Miami Student

Kerstetter smiles on the shoot for “Outdoor Outwear” for UP Magazine.

Kerstetter said that modeling pushed him to embrace new experiences, both in terms of the clothes he wore and of being in front of a camera.

“It forced me to be more comfortable with how I am and how I take my own pictures,” Kerstetter said. “I learned what to do with my body and face so that it looks good while also feeling comfortable.”

From the photographer’s perspective, Deanna Hay, a senior international studies and media and culture major, agreed that model comfortability and confidence are a big part of any photoshoot.

Hay, who has been a serious photographer since 2020, believes that the model’s energy is one of the most important elements in photography. She noticed that people who are comfortable with what they’re doing and who they are around tend to be more willing to experiment with unconventional poses.

An example of such poses can be seen in Hay’s photoshoot, “Cut + Color” for UP Magazine.

Enjoy what you're reading?
Signup for our newsletter

“Since the hair styling was so wacky and crazy, I got to play with angles and pose the models in a fun way,” Hay said.

Photographing fashion or hair can be quite different from photographing makeup. Hay noted the differences and how she altered her shooting style depending on what feature she wanted to highlight.

“I like to focus where the action is going on,” Hay said. “In general, to be a better photographer, you have to get closer to the subject.”

Photo by Deanna Hay | The Miami Student

Two models stand in mismatched patterns for the UP Magazine shoot, “Pattern Overload.”

Hay said she likes to do up-close detail shots of makeup. When it comes to fashion, she plays around with the cropping. In particular, Hay did a shoot titled “Pattern Overload,” where the styling consisted of an entire wardrobe of mismatched clothes.

“I would focus on just a sleeve or an ankle,” Hay said. “I played with cropping both during the shoot and during editing, rotating photos to divert [viewers’] attention.” 

Modeling, styling, photographing and post-production editing show the myriad of ways in which photoshoots embrace unique perspectives and creative expression. From the pose of a model to the click of a camera lens, photoshoots are a way of prolonging style that begs to be showcased. 

shaffea8@miamioh.edu﻿

Read More

Morrison wears a pink and blue striped sweater from J.Crew while having an aperol spritz in downtown Boston.

Preppy is as preppy does

By Landon Morrison | 2 days ago

The easiest way to answer why my style is preppy is because it's timeless, versatile and it’ll never go out of style. I always stick with polo and khakis, rugby and sweats and loafers and jeans. Preppy combinations are in your favor for every occasion of life.

Many items are featured on the outside of Snazzy Boutique.

Snazzy Boutique: Newest thrift is coming to Oxford

By Caroline Rowell | 4 days ago

In a world plagued by fast fashion and a town that thrives on the ever-changing, incredibly nuanced and niche “going-out” outfit, Oxford, Ohio, is the perfect place for a thrift store. This is where Snazzy Boutique in the Junction House on Elm Street comes into play.

A Goodwill employee surveils her aisle.

Live for the thrift of it all

By Evan Stefanik | September 15, 2023

Thrifting thrives in all forms – so Miami University students should seize the chance to dress themselves up at their neighborhood Goodwill, before someone else snatches the most unforgettable item.

Trending