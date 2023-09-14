Entertainment’s most anticipated media of the fall

The start of a new season brings us a plethora of media to consume.

The entertainment section has come together to compile a list of our most anticipated releases for this fall. From albums to movies to games, we’ve got it all. Give it a glance – you might find something to get excited about.

‘The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We’ - Mitski (Sept. 15)

Mitski described the concept “The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We” as a reflection on the contradicting experiences she’s had while living in America and the country’s painful and private sorrows. Even when she’s gone, Mitski says she wants the album to feel like a love that’s haunting the land, which I think is going to be a really thrilling direction and concept.

As an avid Mitski fan and a lover of sorrowful reflections on society, I’m confident this album will definitely be all over my Spotify Wrapped at the end of the year. - Gabby Benedict, The Miami Student

Mitski is one of my favorite artists, and I absolutely loved her last album, "Laurel Hell." Just from the singles, I know this album is going to be great. This will be an amazing release for Sad Girl Autumn! - Chloe Southard, Asst. Entertainment Editor

‘Rick’ - Ricky Montgomery (Sept. 29)

Ricky Montgomery is the artist that LITERALLY made my quarantine memorable! I’ve played “Line without a Hook” more times than I can count. I’m so excited to hear a new project from him and see more of what his voice and sound can do. - Katie Whitehead, The Miami Student

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (Oct. 20)

Director Martin Scorsese is a living legend and one of the most important people in cinema's history. His new film, which is based on a book, looks great, telling the story of murders on Native American land and the evil of the oil industry. Plus, it's nice to see a streamer like Apple give this a proper theatrical release. - Luke Macy, Managing Editor

‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ (Oct. 20)

October 20 will be a packed day for great releases (and Italians). The Mario team has produced some strong games, and I'm excited to see a return to the 2D platformer that's not part of the "New Super Mario Bros." series. - Luke Macy, Managing Editor

‘The Killer’ (Oct. 27)

Based on a comic book series of the same name, David Fincher's latest film "The Killer," which follows an on-the-run hitman, has been receiving solid buzz out of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. A new Fincher film is always an occasion to celebrate, and while Netflix is unfortunately only giving it a limited theatrical run, it'll undoubtedly be one of the most interesting films of the year. - Reece Hollowell, Entertainment Editor

‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ (Oct. 27)

Growing up, “1989” was my favorite Taylor Swift album. There are so many good songs on the album, and I can't wait to see how Swift has changed some of the tracks. - Molly Fahy, The Miami Student

“1989” is one of the greatest pop albums of all time, and Swifties and non-Swifties alike can look forward to more mature vocals on such iconic pop songs with “1989 (Taylor's Version).” Plus, Taylor Swift herself has said that the vault tracks — songs that got left off of the original version of “1989” but will be released on this edition — are some of her favorites. - Lily Wahl, Senior Staff Writer

‘Higher’ - Chris Stapleton (Nov. 10)

Chris Stapleton is one of modern country music's strongest voices. His 2020 album "Starting Over" was a personal favorite of mine from that year, and now he's returning with a new studio album, "Higher." Promotion for the album has promised Stapleton will experiment with different genres beyond country, something I'm very interested in hearing the results of. - Reece Hollowell, Entertainment Editor

‘Pink Friday 2’ - Nicki Minaj (Nov. 17)

As someone who defines most of her high school experience by Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” I’m excited to see if her new studio album will live up to the name. I don’t love Minaj’s new music, so I’m hoping her new album will be more reminiscent of her old sound. - Emily Siderits, Staff Writer

When Minaj announced she'd be releasing a sequel to her debut album "Pink Friday" (aka her best record ever), I almost cried tears of joy. "Pink Friday" has been on the soundtrack of my life since I was in third grade – I can't wait for Minaj to revisit her old sound, even if it took 13 years. Barbz, rejoice. - Chloe Southard, Asst. Entertainment Editor