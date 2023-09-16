Drinking-related crime continues but slows down from first week of fall semester

Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, officers with the Oxford Police Department (OPD) responded to 26 calls, with six related to public intoxication or disorderly conduct.

On Sept. 4 at 4:35 a.m., an underage female was found throwing up next to the police department on E. High St. The female was cited for underage drinking and disorderly conduct.

On Sept. 5 at 7 p.m., an underage individual was sold a nicotine vape from a business on the 200 block of E. Sycamore St. Oxford police identified the seller and cited them for illegal distribution.

On Sept. 6 at 9:40 p.m., a male was given the wrong address by his friend and walked into the wrong house. Two females in the house called the police and reported a burglary after hearing the male inside.

On Sept. 8 at 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a drunk female vomiting across from the Oxford Memorial Park. The female was found to be underage and in possession of a fake ID. She was then taken to the hospital.

On the same day at 5:30 p.m., a male assaulted another male causing lacerations and head injuries at the 600 block of S. College St.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, officers responded to multiple reports of drunken incidents across Oxford. At 12:17 a.m., officers were called for a drunk individual on the 100 block of N. Poplar St. At 2:45 a.m. on the same day, a drunk female on the 100 block of S. Poplar St. was taken to the hospital and cited for disorderly conduct and underage drinking.

On Sept. 10 at 1:20 a.m., a male was seen carrying an open bottle of Miller Lite on E. High St. The male was stopped by officers and found to be underage. He was cited for having an open container and underage drinking. He was dropped off at his home by the officers.

On Sept. 10 at 12:35 p.m., a woman reported that her driver-side window was broken into. Her car was parked on S. Beech St.

