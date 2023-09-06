Fibers and feelings: How clothing reflects mood

Sampson lays out his different outfits for each day of the week, style based on his mood.

In 1991, researcher Yoon-Hee Kwon explained that the clothing a person wears can not only influence how others may perceive them but also correlates with their own self-image.

There is an inextricable relationship with the outfits one presents themselves in and their current mood or view on life, which is why fashion is such a beautiful form of art. You don’t have to be a high-end designer presenting on runways, nor is it required to be a social media influencer who posts flashy and ornate garments on someone’s timeline, for your style to hold value.

In my own life, what I wear on a weekly basis is reflective of my personality.

I’m a denim enthusiast, so the majority of what I put on will be complimented by a nice pair of jeans. In terms of inspiration, I love looking at photographs of 70s and 80s rock stars like Mick Jagger, Axel Rose and Iggy Pop, as well as the work of French designer Hedi Slimane, although what I wear is much more toned down on account of my limited bank account (sorry Hedi, I cannot afford your $3000 jackets).

Monday

Monday was busy as I prepared to move into my apartment off campus. This didn’t hamper my desire to wear something that I felt fit my style, as I enjoy quelling stress by putting together outfits.

I settled on a simple yet still clean look with a striped shirt that I thrifted from Goodwill, a pair of orange tab 517 Levi’s and my father’s old sambas.

Tuesday

Tuesday was an exciting day for me. I had a package in the delivery room of my complex containing a pair of Dior Homme jeans.

I couldn’t help myself from immediately throwing them on, pairing them with a vintage graphic tee and my old, beat-up pair of Converse, creating a look that exudes my ebullient energy.

Wednesday

After finally unpacking all of my belongings and going grocery shopping for the previous two days, I had a more mellow Wednesday, which for me meant less color and more comfort.

The cargos I bought second-hand are my go-to pants when I don’t feel like wearing stiff denim, and I felt that a monochrome black outfit would help calm the anxiety I had building up about the impending start of the school year. I finished the outfit with a graphic tee from the brand Undercover and some boots.

Thursday

I had plans to meet up with a friend Uptown on Thursday, so I wore something that would be comfortable to walk around in without overheating.

I opted for a baggier look because of this, which these G-Star RAW pants are ideal for. The boots from the prior day made another appearance with a fun tee I got off of Mercari.

Friday

My mother came to visit me Friday morning, so I put together an easy, casual outfit that was apt for meandering around. My shirt is merchandise from an artist I enjoy and I picked up the jeans at a thrift store in Spain.

I started getting into fashion as a means of grabbing attention. I was bored of who I was, and really admired the way that people on TikTok and Instagram dressed, so I sought to emulate what they wore.

Little did I know that I would be falling down a deep rabbit hole that broadened my understanding of who I am, or rather want to be. My style has drastically shifted in many different directions from when I started this journey, but then again, so has the course of my life.

