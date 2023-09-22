'Behind the Brick' - Coming back to Oxford: Advice from studying abroad

"Coming back to Oxford: Advice from studying abroad" is the first episode of the fall semester of The Miami Student's podcast, Behind the Brick.

In this episode your host, Babs Dwyer, sits down with two of her close friends to discuss their experiences traveling abroad over the past semester. They talk about their favorite moments, how they're readjusting to Oxford's campus and give advice for those interested in going abroad themselves.

This podcast was produced and edited by Babs Dwyer and Reece Hollowell with supervising production by Sean Scott. Our music is from YouTube's FreeMusic channel.

@b4bsdwyer

dwyerb@miamioh.edu