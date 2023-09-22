Established 1826 — Oldest College Newspaper West of the Alleghenies
'Behind the Brick' - Coming back to Oxford: Advice from studying abroad

"Coming back to Oxford: Advice from studying abroad" is the first episode of the fall semester of The Miami Student's podcast, Behind the Brick.

In this episode your host, Babs Dwyer, sits down with two of her close friends to discuss their experiences traveling abroad over the past semester. They talk about their favorite moments, how they're readjusting to Oxford's campus and give advice for those interested in going abroad themselves.

This podcast was produced and edited by Babs Dwyer and Reece Hollowell with supervising production by Sean Scott. Our music is from YouTube's FreeMusic channel.

Staff Writer Olivia Patel sits down with Oxford City Council candidate Mike Smith for this latest episode of "People and Policies."

'People and Policies' Episode 3 - Mike Smith, city council candidate

By Olivia Patel | 2 days ago

The Miami Student’s podcast “People and Policies” focuses on Oxford’s local election cycle, featuring conversations with candidates about various issues relevant to students, faculty and residents. On this episode, Staff Writer Olivia Patel sits down with Oxford City Council candidate Mike Smith.

