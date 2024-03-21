Green Beer Day festivities marked with cold weather, second annual ginger run

Students waited for over half an hour to get inside Brick Street Bar.

This is a developing story that will be updated with new information throughout the day.

With temperatures set to be below freezing, students will have to take both the weather and increased policing into account when celebrating the Oxford tradition of Green Beer Day (GBD).

Nevertheless, students are gearing up for the second annual ginger run and a 5:30 a.m. opening time for bars.

Photo by Kasey Turman | The Miami Student

In the beginning hours of GBD, students flock to fraternity houses for parties.

1 a.m.

Green Beer Day kicked off with limited celebrations but with various fraternity parties. Most businesses were closed, with the bright lights of Bagel and Deli showering the otherwise dark bricks of High Street. There were no signs of police in the area.

Besides frat parties, several students gathered at the Phi Delt Gates to buy hot dogs from the music fraternity Phi Mu Alpha and pancakes from Cincy Smiles.

Ian Mason, a junior supply chain and operations management major, and the province council representative of Phi Mu Alpha, said selling hotdogs is a great way to raise money for various music events on campus. Other than raising money for his music fraternity, he also plans to partake in Green Beer Day festivities.

“[Later today], [I’m] probably going to do some Green Beer Day stuff,” Mason said. “Frats, bars, everything.”

At 1:45 a.m., students began to gather for the second-annual “Ginger Run.” The crowd grew from one line on each side to people peering over other’s shoulders to get a glimpse at the run.

By 1:55 a.m., the restless crowd was taking photos and videos of the buildup that culminated in a sea of phones recording the event that started promptly at 2 a.m.

After runners fell and phones were pocketed, the crowd dispersed in every direction including to Bagel and Deli, the most popular restaurant of the night. The line went out the door as the glass steamed up from the green bagels and gaggles of green clad students.

Reporting by Asst. Campus and Community Editor Austin Smith and Editor-In-Chief Kasey Turman﻿

2 a.m.

After the second-annual “Ginger Run,” which attendees said was bigger than last year, police started to camp around campus and eventually clear the area to unwind the festivities until the bars open early in the morning.

Although campus was clearing out, many people still undertook in fraternity parties, continuing the festivities throughout the night.

Kendall Kretzinger, a senior media and communications major, and Erin Smith, a senior geology and environmental science major, said that Green Beer Day is a way to reconnect.

“I think it’s been a bonding experience because we’ve both been so busy the past couple years that we haven’t been able to really do anything,” Kretzinger said, “but like knowing we’ve been busy, gave us the energy to come up this year.”

Kretzinger and Smith said they lived in the same dorm their first year at Miami, and are mainly excited about meeting new people and celebrating together.

“We don’t have a set plan because we like to go with the flow a little bit more,” Kretzinger said. “We don’t like to be shoehorned into one thing or the other. This is very much a day to like, have an experience.”

Ambry Petrushka, a junior mechanical engineering major, said she hasn’t had much experience with Green Beer Day but decided to participate more in it this year.

“It’s just kind of like a uniting holiday,” Petrushka said, “you know, as long as nobody gets too crazy, it’s pretty good.”

As the night unfolds, the bars in uptown prepare to open at 5:30 a.m., when Ohio bars are legally allowed to start selling alcohol.

Reporting by Asst. Campus and Community Editor Austin Smith and Editor-In-Chief Kasey Turman﻿

5 a.m.

The crowd that wrapped around Brick Street Bar could be heard from a block away. It wasn't even 5:10 a.m.

The only other noise was the tinging of empty beer cans as they were thrown in the alleys that Brick calls its neighborhood.

Even as hands turned red and countless breaths filled the air, students were determined to get inside the bar, no matter the wait.

Photo by Kasey Turman | The Miami Student

With a line that stretched to Apple Tree, students were eager to get inside Brick.

Isabel﻿ Ahmann, a senior kinesiology major, said that this was the first Green Beer Day that she could legally drink. Before this year, she had only gone to parties and not the bars. As she got in line at 5:10 a.m., she didn't care how long she would wait to take part in a Miami tradition.

"This feels like the very first [GBD]," Ahmann said. "I don't think people care [about the wait]. I'd say we get in by 5:50 [a.m.]"

Not even 200 feet away, Oxford Police officers come and go from the station. They all don ﻿black outfits made up of long sleeves, pants and utility belts that hold solutions to issues that GBD may create.﻿﻿

Photo by Kasey Turman | The Miami Student

OPD was in full force by the time Brick opened at 5:30 a.m.

As students arrive in herds, some branch off to Skipper's or Bagel and Deli to grab a meal. Two of these students are Courtney Bidwell, a senior finance major, and Morgan Walters, a senior visiting from Denison University﻿.

The pair had been going to frats and house parties since the festivities began, but were slowing down for a second to grab Bagel and Deli before getting back into the line at Brick.

Bidwell said that the long line at Brick was "all a part of the excitement" and just one stop on their list of things to do today.

"After Brick, we're going to go home and nap for a couple hours," Bidwell said. "Then, we're gonna go back to the frats and darties."

At 5:30 a.m., the crowd that engulfed the sidewalk from Apple Tree to the Oxford United Methodist Church let out a collective cheer just as the music kicked in.

Photo by Kasey Turman | The Miami Student

Students stood in tightly packed lines to get into the many entrances of Brick.

As people shuffled into the many entrances of Brick, officers circled blocks, workers got ready for their shifts and Rumpke trucks picked up the already full trash cans from High Street. The bouncer at Skipper's, one that had just clocked in, put his day as a student and worker into one sentence.

"When I get off this shift at 10 [a.m.]," he said, "I'm going to get a beer in my hand somewhere."﻿

Photo by Kasey Turman | The Miami Student

Students found solace inside Skipper's away from the cold weather.

Reporting by Editor-In-Chief Kasey Turman﻿

6 a.m.

By 6 a.m., Brick was still bouncing. Both the 18 and 21+ lines were evenly packed, either for warmth or to get a drink in their hand.

While the outside of Brick had loud music and growing lines, Side Bar across the street was not fairing the same.

Junior history major Liliana Galloway had been at work since 5 a.m., working on little sleep due to the music wafting into her bedroom window Wednesday night into the morning. Even though Galloway didn’t participate in Green Beer Day activities, she still kept up with the “Ginger Run” on social media.

“I feel like, trying to sleep last night felt like Christmas,” Galloway said. “There’s so much nerves and excitement, I feel like it’s such a fun Miami thing.”

Even though Brick’s lines were seen from down the street, the other businesses Uptown were closed or in a lull. There were few students roaming the streets that weren’t making their way to or from the bar.

Jimmy Stalker and Jack Fidanza were two of the students making their way down the sidewalk, leaving their Green Beer Day festivities. The two decided to start their partying at midnight and continued until 6:30 a.m. Stalker, a senior kinesiology major, wanted to continue the Green Beer Day tradition.

“I always heard about Green Beer Day, so I wanted to experience it for myself,” Stalker said, “and now [that] we’re actually 21, we can do that.”

By 6:45 a.m., Brick's lines were gone and the streets emptied. The inside of the bar was packed, along with the one down the street. While most other businesses were closed at this time, Skipper’s Pub opened at 4:30 a.m., serving breakfast and beer to the hungry and tired Miami students.

Gigi Elter, a senior architecture major, was one of the students enjoying what Skipper’s had to offer. Elter and her three friends left the pub after their night out at the frats around 4 a.m. to take a nap, and the group returned Uptown to continue Green Beer Day.

“I was just hanging out with my friends because it’s kind of sentimental that it’s my last year,” Elter said. “I didn’t get a Green Beer Day my freshman year just because of COVID, so we’re trying to make the most out of this year.”

Reporting by Senior Campus and Community Editor Taylor Stumbaugh and Oxford Editor Raquel Hirsch.

8 a.m.

As the sun began to rise, crowds dwindled and the streets Uptown grew empty.

Many began their festivities as early as 12 a.m. Isa Kenkel, a senior supply chain management major, made a stop at Bagel & Deli around 8:15 a.m. with plans to take a nap after.Kenkel said that the festivities had died down for a bit, but would likely pick up again in the afternoon.

“I’m gonna go to bed,” Kenkel said. “I feel like early morning is really heavy and then nine to noon is a lull and then it picks back up.”

However, Kenkel said Green Beer Days have been improving since her freshman year, which was impacted by the pandemic.

“Every year it’s gotten a bit more social because people feel like they’re finally returning to pre-COVID norms,” Kenkel said.

Police presence Uptown was minimal, but Kenkel, who is part of the student advisory board for the Miami Police Department, said that the ultimate goal of MPD is to make sure everyone is safe on Green Beer Day.

Oxford business owners were spending this lull preparing for the day ahead.

Jackson Trester, a co-owner of OxVegas Chicken, is looking forward to giving students celebrating a place to hang out and eat.

This is the business’s first Green Beer Day, and it was welcomed with a line out the door at 4 a.m.

“This is the first Green Beer Day that we’re open, and it’s been super exciting to plan it,” Trester said. “We don’t really know what to expect.”

To celebrate, they are offering chicken and waffles, as well as some themed drink deals like the “shamrock shot.”

OxVegas opened its doors for the celebration early Wednesday, and won’t be closing until 3 a.m. on Friday.

“We worked really hard on social media to try to push our presence and spread awareness that we are going to be open,” Trester said.

To help fight hangovers and give underclassmen who aren’t drinking Uptown an alternative, Red Brick Lounge is selling alcohol-free Jell-O shot injections with electrolytes and vitamins.

Sam Casey, owner of Red Brick Lounge, attended Miami and wanted to provide students with a place to celebrate that doesn’t involve alcohol — something she didn’t have when she was a student.

“We’re just here to be a fun spot for them to come in and hang out,” Casey said. “It’s just a healthier option.”

Reporting by Asst. Campus and Community Editor Stella Powers and Staff Writer Sarah Kennel.