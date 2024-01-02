Miami students return to find people tampered with their houses Winter break saw a spike in crime on Miami students’ property

Between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, Oxford police responded to 20 incidents, according to the Oxford police report.

On Jan. 23, a woman stated that her vehicle was stolen from her apartment complex parking lot at the 500 block of College Corner Pike.

At 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 23, a man reported that someone entered his house on the 200 block of South Campus Ave. without permission. No items were listed as missing, and there are no current suspects according to the police report.

On Jan. 24, items were taken from a package on the porch of a fraternity house on the 300 block of Tallawanda Road.

At 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 24, a student returned to their house located on the 200 block of W. Church St. for the first time since the end of the fall semester. Upon their return, the house had been gone through and multiple items were missing.

On Jan. 25, Oxford officers responded to a man who discovered a knife puncture in one of his car tires, which was parked on the 300 block of N. College Ave.

On Jan. 26, a property manager reported a bullet hole found in an exterior wall at an apartment complex located on the 3800 block of Southpointe Parkway.

At 1:21 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers responded to an unresponsive male in the backseat of a taxi outside a local bar on East High Street. The male was found to be under the influence, underage and in possession of a fake ID.

He was taken to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital where he continued to be belligerent. He was then transported to Butler County Jail.

At 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 27, a student reported that her house window was broken while she was away for winter break.

