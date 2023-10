"The ghost stories of Miami University" is the second episode of the 2023 fall semester of The Miami Student's podcast, Behind the Brick.

In this episode, host Babs Dwyer talks about some of Miami's most infamous ghost stories, giving some historical background as well as her own interpretation of what may have happened.

This podcast was produced and edited by Babs Dwyer and Reece Hollowell with supervising production by Sean Scott. Our music is from YouTube's FreeMusic channel.

@b4bsdwyer

dwyerb@miamioh.edu